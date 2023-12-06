Isak Gifting on Yamaha, Alberto Forato on Honda

The MXGP field for the 2024 World Championship season is gradually being finalised: JK Racing Yamaha and Standing Construct Honda have now officially presented their new additions.

Former GASGAS works rider Isak Gifting reached the U23 age limit for the MX2 class this year. For a long time, it was unclear whether the Swede would find a place in the highly competitive MXGP class for 2024, and he was even linked with a move to Canada at one point.

However, it is now clear that Gifting will remain in the GP paddock after all, joining the Italian JK Team and taking over on the 450cc Yamaha from Swiss rider Kevin Brumann (19), who has moved to the German team SixtySeven Husqvarna Racing.

For MXGP rookie Gifting, participation in the entire world championship season and the Italian championship is planned. In the European Grands Prix, JK is sending a second rider, Anton Nagy, into the race.

Less surprising than Gifting's new deal was the transfer of Alberto Forato, which was also officially confirmed this week: the 23-year-old Italian, who impressed on KTM in 2023 with a win in the qualifying race at Maggiora and finished seventh overall in the MXGP World Championship, will, as expected, be the new team-mate of former MX2 World Champion Pauls Jonass (26) at Standing Construct Honda.