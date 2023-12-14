Trouble with the authorities: Lommel threatened with closure

The continued existence of the Belgian sand track in Lommel is in jeopardy. The licence to operate the motocross track could be withdrawn from the track operator as early as 1 January 24 due to allegedly excessive noise pollution

Lommel is considered the centre of European motocross. Several works teams have established themselves near Lommel. But even this renowned facility, which is considered one of the most demanding sand tracks in the world, is in danger, as reported by the Belgian media.

More and more tracks have been disappearing in Belgium for several years now and now even Lommel is in danger of being sanctioned by the authorities. Track operator Jaak Vanvelthoven warns that operations could be shut down as early as 1 January 2024.

The Belgian Grand Prix is scheduled for 27 and 28 July 2024. The circuit operator has not yet received approval for this event either. The organiser of the Belgian Grand Prix has a valid contract with series marketer Infront Moto Racing until 2026. GP organiser Johan Boonen explains: "You can apply for a separate permit for a race. But Lommel is more than just this one Grand Prix. Lommel is the centre of motocross in Europe. It has to stay that way."

At the heart of the problem is noise pollution. Boonen explains: "The organisers are working hard to reduce the noise. So please give us another year or two and then we will be able to negotiate a different situation."