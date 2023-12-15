Ducati: Cairoli and Lupino test in Montevarchi

Ducati Corse's motocross project is causing quite a stir - but the two high-class testers Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino are still not allowed to reveal any details.

Ducati continues to work at full throttle on the development of the motocross bike during Advent. Following the extensive tests at the beginning of December in Tony Cairoli's home country of Sicily, work on the ambitious project has now continued. This time, testing took place on the classic "Circuito Miravalle" of the Motoclub Brilli Peri in Montevarchi.

The track is located on an earthy surface and on a slope, and the layout has been revised in recent years, particularly in the start and finish areas. World Championship races were also held there for many years. The facility is located south-east of Bologna and therefore in a favourable position for Ducati in relation to the factory in Borgo Panigale.

Cross icon Tony Cairoli also took part in this test run alongside Alessandro Lupino. Both are secretive towards the Tifosi, due to clauses in the Ducati contract. Both Cairoli and Lupino are therefore only showing shadowy glimpses of the bike on their social media channels. Their outfits are also discreet: they ride in predominantly black clothing.

So far, the Ducati has also been rolling on the cross tracks with black and grey plastic parts and looks inconspicuous. It remains to be seen when the bike will be unveiled.

The new season in the Italian Championship starts on 4 February in Sardinia in the sand of Riola Sardo, followed by the classic in Mantua the following weekend. Lupino could already be at the start on these dates. Newcomer Triumph also wants to present its MX2 project there.