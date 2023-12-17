MXGP Switzerland: iXS main sponsor, date in August

The organisers of the MXGP Switzerland have secured the Swiss clothing manufacturer iXS as their main sponsor for the years 2023-25. Another goal has thus been achieved.

The first hurdle has already been overcome with the postponement of the World Championship date from Easter Monday to 24/25 August 2024. The weather conditions at the venue on Easter Monday are simply too uncertain for an MXGP Suisse in Frauenfeld. Previously, a round of the Swiss Motocross Championship was held on Easter Monday every year for 60 years, and had to be cancelled several times due to continuous rain or even snowfall, sometimes at very short notice.

The traditional Easter Monday motocross organised by the MRSV Frauenfeld organising club will be moved to Braunau (like Frauenfeld in the canton of Thurgau) in 2024 and 2025. In addition to the first races in the junior classes, the first races of the new "Swissmoto E-Cup" for electric MX motorbikes will take place there on Saturday, 30 March. There will be no races on Easter Sunday, but the popular motocross service will take place at 2 pm. The main race day is Easter Monday (1 April) with the MX Open, MX2, Sidecar and Mini 85 classes.

At the MXGP organisers' meeting on 9 December in Liverpool GB, the less than ideal situation in Frauenfeld, where the distance between the paddock and the course is 1800 m on public roads, was not criticised. The series organiser Infront and the FIM motorbike world federation recognise that there is currently no alternative to the MXGP in Frauenfeld in Switzerland and accept the sub-optimal conditions so that an MXGP World Championship round can take place in Switzerland.

OC President Willy Läderach emphasises that there is now a good understanding with the cantonal authorities and is confident that the necessary permits will be in place by January 2024. It promises a more attractive track for spectators and an easier transfer between the paddock and the track for the riders than in 2023. Tickets for the MXGP Suisse are already available online.

With the clothing manufacturer iXS, which belongs to the Hostettler Group, the organisers (MXGP Suisse AG and MRSV Frauenfeld) have secured the largest group of companies in the Swiss motorbike industry as the main sponsor of the MXGP Switzerland. A corresponding contract for three years was signed in the interests of both parties.