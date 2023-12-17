Whatley, the namesake of Jeremy Seewer

In the 1980s, he was regarded as the rising star in the motocross sky, but the British rider was denied major success. He was successful several times in Switzerland and became the namesake of Jeremy Seewer.

The namesake of Swiss MXGP star Jeremy Seewer was not the American supercross star Jeremy McGrath, but the British motocross rider Jeremy Whatley, who shook up the World Championship in the 1980s. René Seewer clarified this in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com and even his son Jeremy was surprised who gave his father the inspiration for his first name, because it was Jeremy Whatley.

The current issue of the MXGP magazine looks at the British World Championship starter Jeremy Whatley, who raced in the World Championship in the 1980s. I have translated the article by Pascal Haudiquert to find out more about Jeremy Seewer 's namesake.

Jeremy Whatley was born on 30 November 1962 in Hampshire and grew up in the same region as Graham Noyce. Jeremy Whatley was already successful in the British junior series at the end of the 1970s and was regarded as one of the most promising young British drivers of his time. With his effective driving style, he was regarded as the new Neil Hudson.

He made his GP debut at Hawkstone Park in 1982 and promptly achieved his first top 10 finish in the second race. He was nominated for the national team for the Motocross of Nations and finished third with his team-mates Neil Hudson, Dave Thorpe and Steve Beamish in Wohlen, Switzerland.

A year later, he entered the 250cc Motocross World Championship and narrowly missed out on the podium at the season opener in Sabadell (Spain). He took his first podium at the German Grand Prix in Beuern and a few weeks later he won his first World Championship race in Frauenfeld, Switzerland, finishing third overall. Swiss soil seemed to suit the Briton.

He started the 1984 season as one of the favourites for the World Championship. Whatley finished on the podium in Sittendorf and Maribor and won his first home Grand Prix in Newbury. Halfway through the 1984 season, the Briton was second behind Heinz Kinigadner. This was followed by another Grand Prix victory in Nismes (Belgium), but he then suffered a number of retirements. At the end of the 1984 season, he finished third in the World Championship behind Heinz Kinigadner and Jacky Vimond.

In the 1985 season, he switched from Suzuki to Kawasaki in the 500cc class. After P3 at the season opener in Sittendorf, he broke his wrist later in the season, but won the British 250cc championship for the third time at the end of the 85 season.

In 1986 he switched back to the 250cc World Championship, this time as a Cagiva works rider, but he broke his collarbone in the pre-season race and missed the first World Championship rounds.

On 25 May 1986, he won the CSSR Grand Prix in Sverepec with an impressive double victory, followed by further podium finishes and in the end only just missed out on the world championship podium.

He returned to Suzuki in 1987, but had to make do with a production motorbike and was injured at the French Grand Prix. In 1988, he won the season opener of the 250cc World Championship in

Salindres (France) and subsequently finished on the podium twice more. After breaking his leg in training, he had to end the 1987 season prematurely, but still finished fifth overall.

In 1989, he impressed the Motocross World Championship on his comeback in Payerne. He won the Swiss Grand Prix, but this victory was to remain his only one of the 89 season. After a heavy crash in Sverepec of all places, where he had excelled in 1986, the British rider was unable to continue.

In 1990, Whatley switched to Yamaha, but the year was characterised by further injuries and retirements. In 1991, he won his fifth British Championship title in the 500cc class and in 1992 he took a few more podium finishes in the 500cc World Championship on a Honda. He took his last podium on 12 July 1992 at the French Grand Prix in Cussac. Jeremy Whatley ended his career in 1995.

The career of Jeremy Whatley:

1982 - P3 with Team GB at the Motocross of Nations

1983 - P9 Motocross World Championship 250 ccm(Suzuki)

1984 - P3 Motocross World Championship 250cc (Suzuki)

1985 - P13 Motocross World Championship 500 cc (Kawasaki)

1986 - P4 250 Motocross World Championship (Cagiva)

1987 - P16 Motocross World Championship 250cc (Suzuki)

1988 - P5 Motocross World Championship 250 cc (Suzuki)

1989 - P11 Motocross World Championship 250 cc (Suzuki)

1990 - P25 Motocross World Championship 250cc (Yamaha)

1991 - P12 Motocross World Championship 500cc (Kawasaki)

1992 - P9 Motocross World Championship 500 ccm (Honda)

1993 - P9 Motocross World Championship 500 ccm (KTM)

1994 - P18 Motocross World Championship 500cc (Honda)