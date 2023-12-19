Ducati: First action video with Cairoli and Lupino

Ducati will enter motocross racing in 2024, and the new project from Borgo Panigale will be officially presented from 21 to 23 January in Madonna di Campiglio. A teaser video gives you a taste of what's to come.

Ducati Corse's motocross project is being watched with great interest, not least because the Italians have been able to recruit nine-time world champion Antonio "Tony" Cairoli and his mate Alessandro Lupino as testers and ambassadors.

Everyone in the scene is wondering how the new motorbike will be equipped and what it will look like. Information has so far been very scarce and Ducati has rigorously sealed off the private tests.

However, the Italian manufacturer has now published at least a short video of Cairoli and Lupino on the motorbike. In it, they can be seen on a black bike that looks very much like a Honda, especially in terms of the plastic parts at the front. However, this does not have to be the final configuration and colour, details are not visible anyway - quite deliberately.

Ducati does not want to unveil its new off-road bike in grand style until January. The official presentation is scheduled for 21 to 23 January in the posh ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio at the same time as the presentation of the factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships. This was announced by Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding, on the sidelines of the "Campioni in Festa" celebrations in honour of the champions from the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport World Championships.

Cairoli and Lupino mingled with the guests at the Reds' big World Championship party in Casalecchio di Reno near Bologna on Friday evening, as did Corrado and Marco Maddii, with whose team Ducati is co-operating for the motocross entry. However, they were not available for interviews.

Tony Cairoli only revealed this much during his brief appearance on the stage of the "Unipol Arena" to the cheers of the Ducatisti: "Ducati is an Italian excellence, that has already been proven on tarmac, we will show it off-road."

In the coming season, Ducati will face motocross competition for the first time, although initially only an appearance in the Italian Prestige Championship is planned.