Ducati gets serious: MXGP World Championship participation fixed for 2025

Ducati Corse's long-planned entry into motocross racing is taking shape. In 2025, it will be the turn of the MXGP World Championship, followed by the MX2 class in 2026. SPEEDWEEK.com has all the exclusive details.

On 13 June, SPEEDWEEK.com reported exclusively on Ducati's detailed plans for future motocross activities, which until then had been completely shrouded in mystery due to the Italians' skilful secrecy. In the meantime, more information is gradually leaking out and it has been clear for some months now that nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli will play a prominent role in Ducati Corse's MX expedition and strengthen the project as a test rider alongside Alessandro Lupino.

The motocross project was also presented on Friday in Bologna at the "Campioni in Festa" World Championship celebrations. And the exciting topic of motocross will also take centre stage alongside the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships at the 2024 team presentations at the "Campioni in Pista" event (21 to 23 January) in the ski resort of Madonna di Campiglio.

In the meantime, the reports from SPEEDWEEK.com have also been confirmed by well-known Ducati Corse employees. Word has also recently got around that the 38-year-old Cairoli not only wants to test the MX bikes, but also wants to compete in races and take part in the Italian 450cc Championship in 2024.

At the beginning of December, Cairoli and Lupino tested the 450cc bikes for the first time as planned. Lupino was still under contract with Beta until the end of November, which is why the first two-day test was postponed until December.

Lupino will definitely contest the 2024 Italian Prestige Championship. Tony Cairoli will only take part in individual competitions as soon as the bike is competitive. It is not yet possible to say when this will be the case.

Like the Desmosedici MotoGP GP bikes, the MX four-stroke single-cylinder engines will have desmodromic valve control. However, Gigi Dall'Igna, General Manager of Ducati Corse, has not yet been involved in the development of the MX machines.

This is because there is a group of engineers at Ducati with sufficient off-road experience, for example because of their personal off-road passion or experience with other Italian brands or Husqvarna, which was owned by the Castiglioni family (Cagiva, MV Agusta) for years; some of the technicians also have Dakar competition experience.

A collaboration with Corrado and Marco Maddii, who ran the Fantic MX works team in the 2023 MX2 World Championship and the European EMX125 and EMX250 Championships, but were not satisfied with the further development at Fantic, was agreed for testing and racing.

One more piece of information: KYB (formerly Kayaba) will supply the suspension, Akropovic the exhaust systems.

The exact timetable for the MX project

Ducati will take part in the MXGP World Championship with the 450cc machine in 2025. Individual wildcard appearances are already planned for 2024. The first appearances in the US Supercross Championship are planned for 2026.

Ducati Sports Director Paolo Ciabatti already visited the US SX Indoor competition in Anaheim (California) last January. However, the US participation will have to wait until 2025 because the Italians have to build 400 motorbikes per class for homologation for the US championship. Ducati will therefore not tackle the 250cc SX Indoor series until 2027.

Plan 2024:

Italian MX Prestige Championship 450 cc and possibly individual MXGP World Championship wildcard entries;

Plan 2025:

Entry into the MXGP 450cc World Championship.

Plan 2026:

First season in the 250cc MX2 World Championship;

Entry into the US SX 450cc Championship.

Plan 2027:

Participation in the MX2 World Championship and MXGP World Championship;

Participation in the US SX 450cc Championship;

Entry into the US 250cc Championship.

However, changes and adjustments can still be made to this master plan in the coming years. For example, if no top riders are signed or the required numbers for the USA cannot be built in time.

Although Ducati Sports Director Paolo Ciabatti is often seen with motocross riders Cairoli and Lupino, he has never been officially presented as MX project manager. "We set priorities, and of course it is a priority to be successful, which will not be easy in the MX scene," Ciabatti states. "That's why we are modest on the one hand, but very motivated at the same time. I think we have a very good bike on paper. Now we have to take the right next steps."

Ducati will not launch the first 450cc MX models on the market until 2026, with the 250cc motorbikes going into series production a year later.

Of course, there will also be a complete platform of enduro versions based on the 250cc and 450cc four-stroke desmodromic engines due to the larger quantities, although it is no secret that the requirements of the European emissions and noise regulations for road licences pose major challenges for the manufacturers.

Ducati Corse is entering a completely new field of activity in the MX scene. Nevertheless, the Reds want to get to the top in the foreseeable future, although the Italians will of course encounter strong competition and a lot of resistance from the established top teams from Honda, Kawasaki, Yamaha, KTM, GASGAS, Husqvarna and Fantic when competing and courting the top riders.

But so far, riders have shown great interest in the Ducati MX project, and the 2024 performance will be eagerly awaited and closely watched.

The signing of superstar Tony Cairoli has sent the right message to the competition: Ducati doesn't do things by halves off the tarmac race tracks either.

However, Ducati has also experienced lean years in the Superbike World Championship and MotoGP, which is why those responsible know that the trees will not grow to the sky in the MX scene either.

"If we are aiming for a few top 5 results in the MXGP World Championship in 2025, that is probably a reasonable goal," says Paolo Ciabatti. "We will then gradually develop the bike further."