Jeremy Seewer: The first photos on the Kawasaki

Swiss MXGP motocross hopeful Jeremy Seewer has completed his switch from Yamaha to Kawasaki and is sporting his new team colour green for the first time.

Jeremy Seewer will contest his seventh MXGP season in 2024 for the first time for the Kawasaki factory team (KRT). The 29-year-old from Bülach recently completed the first test sessions in Spain on the Kawasaki KX 450-SR alongside his new team-mate Romain Febvre (31).

Notable: Febvre and Seewer won nine of the 19 Grand Prix races together in the past MXGP season. For the first time in many years, Kawasaki has a line-up that does not include a number 2 rider in terms of quality or internal status. Seewer's new employer Kawasaki has now published the first pictures of the Swiss rider with his new work machine.

"I've been riding with the same brand for a long time," said Seewer. "But I feel very welcome at Kawasaki. Everyone has been very open and receptive to me so far. I think Kawasaki is a brand that I fit in well with. I am looking forward to a long-term partnership and of course hope for the best. The main goal is to win as often as possible and to be successful together. It's also about enjoying the work and having fun at the same time."

The plan for the new calendar year has been finalised and Seewer will be testing a few more times. The World Championship bronze medallist will make his race debut in February as part of the French International Championship. The new Grand Prix season starts on 10 March with the Argentinian event in Patagonia.