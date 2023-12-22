Ducati: Own off-road department under Paolo Ciabatti

In Borgo Panigale, the "Ducati Corse Off-Road" department was created specifically for the motocross entry. It is headed by Paolo Ciabatti, a high-calibre name as General Manager.

Ducati's motocross project continues to take shape and the Italians leave no doubt as to how serious they are about it. After signing nine-time world champion Tony Cairoli as a tester and ambassador, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale has now officially confirmed that Paolo Ciabatti will take over the management of the off-road programme.

Ciabatti was Sports Director of Ducati Corse from 2013 to 2023 and thus played a key role in the great successes of the past season with the title wins in the MotoGP, Superbike and Supersport World Championships.

With immediate effect, the 66-year-old Italian will head up a dedicated off-road department within Ducati Corse, which will be responsible for the organisation and management of the sporting programme that, following the MX debut in the Italian 450cc Championship in 2024, will also include participation in the MXGP World Championship from the 2025 season.

In his new role as General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road, Ciabatti will report directly to Claudio Domenicali, CEO of Ducati Motor Holding.

In addition, Ciabatti will continue to coordinate Ducati's sporting activities in the most important national Superbike and Supersport series (MotoAmerica, British Superbike, All Japan Superbike, Australian Superbike and CIV).

His successor as Sports Director of the Ducati Racing Department, which is responsible for the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships, will be Mauro Grassilli. Previously responsible for marketing and sponsorships, he will now take on the position of Sports, Marketing and Communications Director of Ducati Corse.