Maggiora back on the World Championship calendar - three locations open
Motocross World Championship promoter Infront Moto Racing has found a venue for mid-June 2024. The weekend of 15/16 June will be filled with the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora.
Maggiora will therefore be the venue for the tenth Grand Prix of the year. The track has existed since 1966, has been adapted several times and was the venue for a legendary edition of the MXoN in 1986.
The spectacular Maggiora Park now also offers mountain bike training and much more. The restaurant at the highest point of the course has been converted into a gourmet restaurant by owner Stefano Avandero.
Maggiora Park was also on the MXGP calendar in 2023. For Italian Andrea Adamo (Red Bull-KTM), the home ground was the perfect setting to win the world championship crown.
The calendar for the 2024 season still lacks venues for further events - for example on 14/15 September. The final is to be held on another Italian track at the end of September.
The date for the European Grand Prix, currently scheduled for 23/24 March, also still needs to be confirmed. The German Grand Prix will be held on 2 June in the Teutschenthal basin.
Provisional MX World Championship calendar for 2024
10 March - Argentina, Villa La Angostura
24. 03. - still questionable
07. 04. - Italy, Riola Sardo
14. 04. - Italy, Pietramurata, Trentino
05. 05. - Portugal Agueda
12. 05. - Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
19. 05. - France, Saint Jean d'Angely
02. 06. - Germany, Teutschenthal
09. 06. - Latvia, Kegums
16. 06. - Italy, Maggiora
30. 06. - Indonesia, Sumbawa
07. 07. - Indonesia, Lombok
21. 07. - Czech Republic, Loket
28. 07. - Belgium, Lommel
11. 08. - Sweden, Uddevalla
18. 08. - Netherlands, Arnhem
25. 08. - Switzerland, Frauenfeld
08. 09. - Turkey, Afyonkarahisar
15. 09. - still questionable
29. 09. - Italy, still uncertain
Motocross of Nations:
06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin