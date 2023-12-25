Maggiora back on the World Championship calendar - three locations open

The Grand Prix in Maggiora near Lake Maggiore will fill the June date of the Motocross World Championship in mid-June 2024, which was still open until recently.

Motocross World Championship promoter Infront Moto Racing has found a venue for mid-June 2024. The weekend of 15/16 June will be filled with the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora.

Maggiora will therefore be the venue for the tenth Grand Prix of the year. The track has existed since 1966, has been adapted several times and was the venue for a legendary edition of the MXoN in 1986.

The spectacular Maggiora Park now also offers mountain bike training and much more. The restaurant at the highest point of the course has been converted into a gourmet restaurant by owner Stefano Avandero.

Maggiora Park was also on the MXGP calendar in 2023. For Italian Andrea Adamo (Red Bull-KTM), the home ground was the perfect setting to win the world championship crown.

The calendar for the 2024 season still lacks venues for further events - for example on 14/15 September. The final is to be held on another Italian track at the end of September.

The date for the European Grand Prix, currently scheduled for 23/24 March, also still needs to be confirmed. The German Grand Prix will be held on 2 June in the Teutschenthal basin.

Provisional MX World Championship calendar for 2024

10 March - Argentina, Villa La Angostura

24. 03. - still questionable

07. 04. - Italy, Riola Sardo

14. 04. - Italy, Pietramurata, Trentino

05. 05. - Portugal Agueda

12. 05. - Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos

19. 05. - France, Saint Jean d'Angely

02. 06. - Germany, Teutschenthal

09. 06. - Latvia, Kegums

16. 06. - Italy, Maggiora

30. 06. - Indonesia, Sumbawa

07. 07. - Indonesia, Lombok

21. 07. - Czech Republic, Loket

28. 07. - Belgium, Lommel

11. 08. - Sweden, Uddevalla

18. 08. - Netherlands, Arnhem

25. 08. - Switzerland, Frauenfeld

08. 09. - Turkey, Afyonkarahisar

15. 09. - still questionable

29. 09. - Italy, still uncertain

Motocross of Nations:

06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin