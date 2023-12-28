MX review of the year 2023: Prado, MXGP and USA

The preliminary decision on the outcome of the 2023 MXGP World Championship was made in the valley basin on 11 June. Before the German Grand Prix, things were getting tighter and tighter at the top of the standings. Red Bull KTM factory rider Jeffrey Herlings had managed to close the gap to Jorge Prado to 15 points by this point. At the end of the first race in the valley basin, the Dutchman crashed while leading and suffered a fracture of the C5 cervical vertebra. Before the German Grand Prix, the 'Flying Dutchman' had won the Grand Prix of Sardinia, Portugal, Spain and Latvia, but the crash in the valley basin tragically ended his hitherto intact title chances once again.

GASGAS works rider Jorge Prado did everything right from the start. He had already taken over the 'redplate' of the championship leader at the season opener in Argentina, although he did not finish the Grand Prix in South America as the winner. Prado benefited from the new rule introduced in 2023 that points are also awarded in the qualifying race on Saturday. Prado was not always the fastest everywhere throughout the season, but he was undoubtedly the most consistent driver, keeping his cool in every situation. Some of his worst rivals stood in his own way.

The Slovenian defending world champion Tim Gajser (Honda) was the first to do so even before the season began. The Slovenian broke his thigh in the pre-season race in Arco and missed the majority of the 2023 season, while French Kawasaki works rider Romain Febvre crashed in the qualifying race for the Spanish Grand Prix, suffering a concussion and scoring no points at the event. Yamaha works r ider Jeremy Seewer crashed in a hair-raising incident during the qualifying raceat the season opener in Argentina. The rider from Bülach was able to skilfully roll off the track on landing and thus escaped serious injury. Nevertheless, the shock was deep and he lost a lot of points before the season really got going. Seewer 's French team-mate Maxime Renaux was also ruled out with a broken foot after five rounds of the World Championships, thus taking his place among the title contenders.

However,Febvre and Seewer got better and better halfway through the season. When the World Championship squad set off for Indonesia at the end of June, the Frenchman's time had come. Febvre scored 5 Grands Prix victories in a row during this phase: He won in Sumbawa, Lombok, Loket, Lommel and Vantaa. It was not until Uddevalla in Sweden that Jeremy Seewer was able to beat the Frenchman, but Febvre took his 6th Grand Prix win of the season at the very next race in Arnhem. However, world championship leader Prado had already built up a cushion of over 100 points in the first half of the 2023 season and although he had to contend with unexpected technical difficulties at the 17th Grand Prix of the season in Turkey, his lead was enough for him to win his first MXGP World Championship title early at the 18th round in Maggiora. In Maggiora, the duel at the top of the world championship came to a head once again, but this time Febvre was the victim of a technical defect and Prado became the 2023 World Champion earlier than he and his team expected after the first round.

After two MX2 titles in 2018 and 2019, Jorge Prado became world champion for the third time this year. The Spaniard led the world championship uninterruptedly from the first to the last race. Although he 'only' won two Grands-Prix in the 2023 season(Trentino and Talkessel), Prado completed more leading laps than any other rider and always had the big picture in his sights.

Now all eyes are on the MXGP champion, as the title holder will make his US debut on 6 January 2024 at the start of the US Supercross Championships in Anaheim (California).