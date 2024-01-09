2024 calendar: MXGP return to China confirmed

The FIM Motorcycle World Federation and MXGP promoter Infront Moto Racing announced another venue for the 2024 Motocross World Championship on Tuesday: the China GP in Shanghai will make a comeback in September.

The FIM and Dorna are only gradually completing the calendar for the 2024 World Championship season, which starts on 10th March in Patagonia. The Italian GP in Maggiora on 15th and 16th June was confirmed at Christmas, but now another announcement has been made: The MXGP squad will return to China this year for the first time since 2019, to Shanghai to be precise.

According to official figures, 25,000 fans attended the last China GP (with victories for Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado in the MXGP and MX2 classes). This year's date on 15 and 16 September coincides with the Chinese Lunar Festival. The local organiser is Shanghai Hehui Sports Culture Development Co, Ltd, the owner of this group also owns the well-known Just1 brand in the MX scene.

The calendar for the 2024 Motocross World Championship is not yet complete. The venues for the European GP on 24 March and the season finale on 29 September in Italy are still pending.

Provisional 2024 MXGP World Championship calendar (as of 9 January)

10 March - Argentina GP, Villa La Angostura

24. 03. - European GP, still questionable

07. 04. - Sardinia GP (Italy), Riola Sardo

14. 04. - Trentino GP (Italy), Pietramurata

05. 05. - Portugal GP, Águeda

12. 05. - Spain GP, Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos

19. 05. - France-GP, Saint Jean d'Angély

02. 06. - Germany-GP, Teutschenthal

09. 06. - Latvia-GP, Kegums

16. 06. - Italy GP, Maggiora

30. 06. - Indonesia-GP Sumbawa

07. 07. - Lombok-GP (Indonesia), Lombok

21. 07. - Czech Republic GP, Loket

28. 07. - Flanders GP (Belgium), Lommel

11. 08. - Sweden GP, Uddevalla

18. 08. - Netherlands GP, Arnhem

25. 08. - Switzerland-GP, Frauenfeld

08. 09. - Turkey GP, Afyonkarahisar

15. 09. - China GP, Shanghai

29. 09. - GP in Italy, still questionable



Motocross of Nations:

06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin