2024 calendar: MXGP return to China confirmed
The FIM and Dorna are only gradually completing the calendar for the 2024 World Championship season, which starts on 10th March in Patagonia. The Italian GP in Maggiora on 15th and 16th June was confirmed at Christmas, but now another announcement has been made: The MXGP squad will return to China this year for the first time since 2019, to Shanghai to be precise.
According to official figures, 25,000 fans attended the last China GP (with victories for Jeffrey Herlings and Jorge Prado in the MXGP and MX2 classes). This year's date on 15 and 16 September coincides with the Chinese Lunar Festival. The local organiser is Shanghai Hehui Sports Culture Development Co, Ltd, the owner of this group also owns the well-known Just1 brand in the MX scene.
The calendar for the 2024 Motocross World Championship is not yet complete. The venues for the European GP on 24 March and the season finale on 29 September in Italy are still pending.
Provisional 2024 MXGP World Championship calendar (as of 9 January)
10 March - Argentina GP, Villa La Angostura
24. 03. - European GP, still questionable
07. 04. - Sardinia GP (Italy), Riola Sardo
14. 04. - Trentino GP (Italy), Pietramurata
05. 05. - Portugal GP, Águeda
12. 05. - Spain GP, Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
19. 05. - France-GP, Saint Jean d'Angély
02. 06. - Germany-GP, Teutschenthal
09. 06. - Latvia-GP, Kegums
16. 06. - Italy GP, Maggiora
30. 06. - Indonesia-GP Sumbawa
07. 07. - Lombok-GP (Indonesia), Lombok
21. 07. - Czech Republic GP, Loket
28. 07. - Flanders GP (Belgium), Lommel
11. 08. - Sweden GP, Uddevalla
18. 08. - Netherlands GP, Arnhem
25. 08. - Switzerland-GP, Frauenfeld
08. 09. - Turkey GP, Afyonkarahisar
15. 09. - China GP, Shanghai
29. 09. - GP in Italy, still questionable
Motocross of Nations:
06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin