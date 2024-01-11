Red Bull KTM: Harry Norton takes over from Cairoli

Following the departure of Antonio Cairoli to Ducati, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing found a new team manager for Herlings, Adamo and Co. within its own ranks.

Harry Norton takes on the role of Red Bull KTM Team Manager in the Motocross World Championship for the 2024 season, having already played a key role last year as Technical Coordinator in the Austrian factory team led by MXGP star Jeffrey Herlings and the MX2 trio of Andrea Adamo, Liam Everts and Sacha Coenen.

The 29-year-old Australian has been employed in Austria since 2019 and, prior to last year's title win with Adamo, had already celebrated two MX2 titles alongside Tom Vialle, back then as a race mechanic for the Frenchman, who is now based in the USA.

In his new role, Norton will be able to count on the support of Dirk Grübel, who has been increasingly working in the background as project manager in development since last year, long-time team coordinator Valentina Ragni, team coach Joel Smets and new technical coordinator Stefan Simpson, among others.

Robert Jonas, Vice President of the Offroad Racing department in the Pierer Group, had words of praise for the new team manager, who can already look back on a long KTM history. "Harry shows passion for the sport and commitment to the brand. He has moved to the other side of the world to realise his professional dreams. He not only has the technical knowledge, but has also shown a great willingness to learn and is able to assess situations very well. He is open, friendly and calm and these are essential qualities to ensure good organisation and a good atmosphere in a team and to be able to deal with the unexpected that this sport entails."

Norton himself is looking forward to the new task in one of the key roles in the Red Bull KTM Factory Team. "We have another important season ahead of us with the same goals we always set ourselves. We have a strong team and will work with the same passion and commitment to achieve what we can."