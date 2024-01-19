World Championship calendar 2024 updated, 2 GPs in Spain

There will be two world championship races in Spain this year. On 12 May, a world championship round will be held for the first time in Lugo in north-west Spain. This is the birthplace of reigning world champion Jorge Prado.

World Championship series promoter Infront Moto Racing is continuing to fill the gaps in the 2024 World Championship calendar. There will be two World Championship rounds in Spain this year. The Spanish Grand Prix in Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, originally scheduled for 12 May, has been brought forward to 24 March. On 12 May, the Grand Prix of Galicia will take place for the first time on the 'Jorge Prado Municipal Circuit' in Lugo, in the north-west of Spain. Lugo is the birthplace of reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado. The WMX125 and WMX Women's World Championship will start as part of the supporting programme of the event.

This means that only the venue for the final on 29 September is still openon the world championship calendar.

MXGP World Championship calendar 2024 (as of 19 January 2024)

10 March - Argentina GP, Villa La Angostura

24. 03. - Spain GP, Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos

07. 04. - Sardinia GP (Italy), Riola Sardo

14. 04. - Trentino GP (Italy), Pietramurata

05. 05. - Portugal GP, Águeda

12. 05. - MXGP of Galicia, Lugo

19. 05. - France GP, Saint Jean d'Angely

02. 06. - Germany-GP, Teutschenthal

09. 06. - Latvia GP, Kegums

16. 06. - Italy GP, Maggiora

30. 06. - Indonesia-GP Sumbawa

07. 07. - Lombok-GP (Indonesia), Lombok

21. 07. - Czech Republic GP, Loket

28. 07. - Flanders GP (Belgium), Lommel

11. 08. - Sweden GP, Uddevalla

18. 08. - Netherlands GP, Arnhem

25. 08. - Switzerland-GP, Frauenfeld

08. 09. - Turkey GP, Afyonkarahisar

16. 09. - China GP, Shanghai

29. 09. - GP in Italy, TBA

Motocross of Nations:



06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin