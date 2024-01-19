World Championship calendar 2024 updated, 2 GPs in Spain
World Championship series promoter Infront Moto Racing is continuing to fill the gaps in the 2024 World Championship calendar. There will be two World Championship rounds in Spain this year. The Spanish Grand Prix in Xanadu-Arroyomolinos, originally scheduled for 12 May, has been brought forward to 24 March. On 12 May, the Grand Prix of Galicia will take place for the first time on the 'Jorge Prado Municipal Circuit' in Lugo, in the north-west of Spain. Lugo is the birthplace of reigning MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado. The WMX125 and WMX Women's World Championship will start as part of the supporting programme of the event.
This means that only the venue for the final on 29 September is still openon the world championship calendar.
MXGP World Championship calendar 2024 (as of 19 January 2024)
10 March - Argentina GP, Villa La Angostura
24. 03. - Spain GP, Intu Xanadu-Arroyomolinos
07. 04. - Sardinia GP (Italy), Riola Sardo
14. 04. - Trentino GP (Italy), Pietramurata
05. 05. - Portugal GP, Águeda
12. 05. - MXGP of Galicia, Lugo
19. 05. - France GP, Saint Jean d'Angely
02. 06. - Germany-GP, Teutschenthal
09. 06. - Latvia GP, Kegums
16. 06. - Italy GP, Maggiora
30. 06. - Indonesia-GP Sumbawa
07. 07. - Lombok-GP (Indonesia), Lombok
21. 07. - Czech Republic GP, Loket
28. 07. - Flanders GP (Belgium), Lommel
11. 08. - Sweden GP, Uddevalla
18. 08. - Netherlands GP, Arnhem
25. 08. - Switzerland-GP, Frauenfeld
08. 09. - Turkey GP, Afyonkarahisar
16. 09. - China GP, Shanghai
29. 09. - GP in Italy, TBA
Motocross of Nations:
06. 10. - MXoN Great Britain, Matterley Basin