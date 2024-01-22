First pictures: This is the Ducati Desmo450 MX

The wait is over: in addition to the Ducati Corse MotoGP and Superbike factory teams, the Italian manufacturer also presented its new off-road project in Madonna di Campiglio on Monday.

It was astonishing how well Ducati had managed to conceal the first motocross bike from Borgo Panigale from the eyes of curious fans and observers of the scene, despite months of testing even in Italy. With the exception of an official action video and a few snapshots that provided little information, no useful images were released to the public.

In Madonna di Campiglio on Monday, Ducati revealed the secret and showed the Desmo450 MX, the official model name, for the first time. Like the Desmosedici MotoGP machines, the MX four-stroke single-cylinder engines have desmodromic valve control. The suspension elements come from Showa, the exhaust system from Akropovic and the Italians opted for an aluminium frame.

Prominent test rider and ambassador Antonio "Tony" Cairoli revealed on stage at the PalaCampiglio that his first impression of the bike during his first test in his native Sicily was very positive. "This first 'draft' surprised us," assured the nine-time world champion. His mate Alessandro Lupino agreed with him: "This is not a prototype, this is a real racing machine."

The Desmo450 MX is set to make its racing debut with Lupino in the Italian Prestige Championship, kicking off on 16 and 17 March in Mantua. "The first year will be a year of development. Of course, we will also take part in races, but the main objective is to develop this bike in the best possible way," emphasised Paolo Ciabatti in his new role as General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. Entry into the MXGP World Championship is planned for 2025.

Other key positions in the "Ducati Corse R&D - Factory MX Team", as Ducati's first motocross team is officially called, will be held by Davide Perni as Technical Manager, Corrado Maddii as Team Principal and Marco Maddii as Team Manager.