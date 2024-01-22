New Ducati: 5 answers to frequently asked questions

There has been much speculation about Ducati's new motocross project in recent months, and now Paolo Ciabatti and his riders Tony Cairoli and Alessandro Lupino have provided the first official answers.

In Madonna di Campiglio on Monday, Ducati presented the eagerly awaited new Desmo450 MX for the first time alongside the factory teams from the MotoGP and Superbike World Championships as part of the exclusive "Campioni in Pista" event.

A favourable opportunity to ask the riders: How does the first motocross bike from Borgo Panigale with the single-cylinder Desmo engine feel?

"I was impressed at the first test because I didn't expect the bike to be so good," said Alessandro Lupino. "With a prototype bike, you always expect a lot and nothing at the same time. But this bike doesn't feel like a prototype, it's a real bike and it's fun. The engine and frame are impressive. The frame is easy to ride, you feel comfortable with it. The engine is good and when you're riding it, you get the feeling that you could go much faster - it's as if the engine has no limit. It's just a lot of fun, you never have a bad moment because you always have everything under control."

"The bike is unique because we only have a few of them at the moment, one or two," added Antonio "Tony" Cairoli with a laugh. "No, it's really unique. The technologies used to build this motorbike, especially for the frame, have never been seen before. The Desmo engine is also completely new for our off-road world. The character of the motorbike is something new and cannot be compared with other manufacturers."

The long wait for the first official images led to speculation, particularly on social networks, as soon as even the first snapshot of the supposed Ducati appeared. Is it true that the Ducati riders sometimes sit on a Honda during training?

"We have seen comments that our riders would ride a Honda with a Ducati engine or something similar. But the matter is very clear," clarified Paolo Ciabatti in his new role as General Manager of Ducati Corse Off-Road. "We only have a very limited number of prototype bikes available at the moment. Tony and Alessandro can only ride the Ducati as part of official tests, which we are organising more and more. But motocross riders train almost every day, so they train on other bikes from the competition. This is no secret, we are open about it and also give our test riders the opportunity for benchmarking to tell our engineers what might be good about the competition's bikes. But we wanted to make it clear that it is not a Honda with a Ducati engine. It's just a Honda, a Yamaha, a Kawasaki or whatever when they're training on their own."

"It's like a dream," Lupino interjected with a grin. "We wake up in the morning, drive to the factory and can choose which bike we want to ride today because we are at this stage of the project."

Attentive observers noticed this at the unveiling on Monday: Cairoli's and Lupino's bikes are not identical. What's with the number plates?

"The bikes are similar, but not identical," confirmed Ciabatti. "Alessandro's bike has no number plates on the side, whereas Tony's does. The Italian Championship organisers allow us to use the side number plates to display sponsors. In international racing, it is still required that the number is also displayed on the side. We have asked the other factories via the manufacturers' association whether this could be something that should also be considered for MXGP in the future."

"Of course, there is a need on the part of the marshals to be able to identify the rider. However, I believe that with the start number on the back and on the front number plate and the transponder, this should work quite easily. On the other hand, this sport needs to attract more and more sponsors and the limited space on the bike makes it difficult. I think we have broken the ice in the Italian Championship thanks to the FMI. So Alessandro's bike is configured for the Italian championship, whereas Tony's is more for the international championships."

The Ducati will therefore make its racing debut in Lupino's hands in the Italian MX Prestige Championship on 16 and 17 March 2024 in Mantua. However, many fans have been asking themselves for a long time: is there a chance that the new brand ambassador and tester Cairoli will contest another Grand Prix on the Ducati in the near future?

"The plan doesn't really exist," Cairoli waved it off. "I haven't raced at the highest level for two years now. If it comes, it will come, but at the moment I'm not really interested in racing. My goal is to develop the bike as much as possible. We will see how it will be. But I can tell you that it's a lot of fun to ride the bike - so you never know," said the nine-time world champion, who ended his GP career at the end of 2021.

Regardless of Cairoli, the timetable for the new off-road project is as follows: Ducati wants to compete in the MXGP World Championship in 2025. The first motocross bike from Borgo Panigale is expected to go into production in the second half of 2025. This should enable the Desmo450 MX to enter the US Supercross series in 2026. But what about the MX2 class and a 250cc four-stroke bike?

"There will be a 250cc bike," revealed Ciabatti after a brief hesitation. "The project includes 250 and 450, the 250cc will come a year later. It is possible that we will then move into other off-road areas with this engine base. I think it's better to say it now: we'll do it now with the 450 and the 250 will come next year. The plan is to develop the 250cc again next year with Alessandro in the Italian Championship."