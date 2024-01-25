German Sixtyseven Racing Team plans overseas races

The German Sixtyseven Racing Husqvarna team wants to take part in all MXGP World Championship races this year with Swiss rider Kevin Brumann. Mark Scheu and Paul Haberland are to compete in European world championship events.

The Stuttgart-based'Sixtyseven Racing Husqvarna' team is planning further World Championship events this year. With its new signing Kevin Brumann from Switzerland, the team intends to take part in all of this season's World Championship races. Sixtyseven Racing Husqvarna will therefore also be present in Argentina, Indonesia and China.

The two German MXGP starters, Mark Scheu and Paul Haberland, are scheduled for World Championship rounds in Europe. Scheu, who scored his first five points in the 2023 season, will take part in all European rounds of the World Championship, while Haberland will take part in selected races in Europe.

The team will be represented in the MX2 World Championship by Jan Krug, who is also scheduled to take part in selected events. Dutch young talent Jaymian Ramakers is set to line up in the 125cc class as part of the ADAC MX Masters.

Team Sixtyseven Racing, line-up 2024:

Kevin Brumann - All MXGP races

Mark Scheu - European Grands-Prix MXGP World Championship

Paul Haberland - selected MXGP World Championshipraces

Jan Krug - selected MX2 World Championship races

Jaymian Ramakers - 125cc ADAC MX Masters Junior Cup