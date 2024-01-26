World Championship season opener in Argentina is secured

Funding for the Argentinian Grand Prix has been secured following the problems at the beginning of this year. The season opener in Villa La Angostura will take place as planned on 9 and 10 March 2024 in Neuquen.

The organisers of the Argentinian Grand Prix sounded the alarm in mid-January because the financing of the event was in danger of failing. SPEEDWEEK.com reported on the organisers' problems and the public call for help from the local authorities.

Now the all-clear has been given: the season opener of the Motocross World Championship will take place as planned on 9 and 10 March in Villa La Angostura. Tickets go on sale today, Friday 26 January.

David Luongo, CEO of Infront Moto Racing, said: "We are delighted to be returning to Argentina. We thank the government of the province of Neuquén for their persistent efforts to make this sporting event possible. It is very important for us to offer the best to the thousands of MXGP fans in Latin America. See you soon at the season opener on 10 March!"