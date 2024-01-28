Schmicker Racing Team enters the MXGP World Championship

The German Schmicker Racing Team will enter the MXGP World Championship with Adam Sterry and Cornelius Toendel. The team from Gardelegen presented a strong rider line-up for the MX2 World Championship, the WMX and the EMX250.

The German Schmicker Racing Team, based in Gardelegen, is entering the MXGP World Championship this season. "We are only a small team, but with a lot of passion, dedication and a strong work ethic," explained Team Principal Marco Schmicker

The team is entering the MXGP World Championship with British rider Adam Sterry and Norwegian rider Cornelius Toendel. "I know that we can achieve surprising results," continued the Team Principal. Emil Weckman from Finland and William Kleemann from Denmark will compete in the MX2 World Championship. The runner-up in the 2022 World Championship, Lynn Valk from the Netherlands, will compete in the Women's World Championship and Dave Kooiker from Denmark will compete in the EMX250 European Championship.

"The line-up is great and we have had our first training days in Spain in recent weeks. We are very positive about the coming season," explained the team.

The Schmicker Racing KTM 2024 rider line-up:

MXGP:

Adam Sterry, Cornelius Toendel

MX2-WM:

Emil Weckman, William Kleemann

WMX:

Lynn Valk

EMX250:

Dave Kooiker