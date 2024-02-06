Can Glenn Coldenhoff take Fantic forward?

With his holeshot in the second race at Riola Sardo and several leading laps, Glenn Coldenhoff has shown that he is also a force to be reckoned with on the Fantic. Louis Vosters' team could spring some surprises.

Louis Vosters' Wilvo team surprisingly lost its status as a Yamaha works team last year. The enterprising Dutchman, who had built up an exemplary and modern infrastructure in recent years, was suddenly left with nothing.

But Vosters was clever enough not only to look around for a new partnership, but also to focus on a future that could benefit directly from the knowledge and experience of the Factory era. Going back to being a Yamaha satellite team was not an option for him. He finalised the deal with Fantic and is moving out as an official factory team this year.

However, if you compare the Fantic XXF450 with the Yamaha YZ450F, the similarities are obvious. Details such as fairing parts, mudguards and design differ, but otherwise the similarities outweigh the differences.

Vosters is fully motivated to take the Italian brand forward: "After eight years with Yamaha, I am really looking forward to this new chapter. The motivation, the support and the common goals have made me very enthusiastic about the future," he explained before the start of the season.

This year, his works team will line up in the MXGP World Championship with the two Dutch riders Glenn Coldenhoff and Roan van de Moosdijk.

Coldenhoff made his racing debut at the pre-season race in Riola Sardo in Sardinia. Van de Moosdijk will not compete until the next pre-season race in Mantova next weekend (11 February).

'The Hoff' was optimistic: "In view of the fact that we hadn't practised here, the day started quite well with fifth place in qualifying. It also took us a while to find the right set-up. I had some problems in the first race, but then we made a few changes for the second race, which worked out well."

Coldenhoff took the holeshot in the second race and led the race for several laps. "I felt really good during the race," said the Dutchman happily. "Later, Gajser and Renaux overtook me, but I managed to stay in P3 ahead of Febvre. The day was okay overall. It was a good start and I have a positive feeling for the next race."

Incidentally, the 125cc class race was won by Hungarian Fantic youngster Noel Zanocz with a 3-1 result ahead of Dutch rider Gyan Doensen(KTM, 1-3) and Brit Cole Mc Cullough (4-2), who also rides a Fantic.

Results International Italian Championship Riola, MX1:

1st Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, 1-1

2nd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, 3-2

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 2-4

4th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Fantic, 6-3

5th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, 4-6

6th Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 5-5

7th Ben Watson (GB), Beta, 7-8

8th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, 11-7

9th Alvin Östlund (S), Honda, 9-9

10th Ivo Monticello (I), Beta, 8-11

11th Tom Koch (D), KTM, 13-10

12. Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 12-12