Jeffrey Herlings (KTM): The opponents know the score

Red Bull KTM ace Jeffrey Herlings was absent from the motocross in Riola Sardo at the weekend, but speaks very positively about his preparations so far for the upcoming MXGP season.

Dutch rider Jeffrey Herlings is in the middle of intensive MXGP season preparation. The 29-year-old from Team Red Bull KTM was recently in Spain with his squad and also practised solo on a few other tracks.

He will be absent from the Italian classics in Riola Sardo and Mantua - but Herlings has confirmed his participation in Hawkstone Park. "I don't know what my opponents think, but I'm sure they know that I can win races when I'm in good physical condition. I've shown that consistently over the last 15 years," explained the five-time world champion.

Herlings had extended his tally to a unique 103 GP triumphs in 2023 before his bad luck in Teutschenthal. "I won four Grands Prix in 2023 and claimed many podiums. If I'm fully fit and strong, then I can win. But that's easier said than done, of course."

On the preparation, Jeffrey said: "We are testing some parts and going through some things because I wasn't on the bike in the second half of 2023. So I haven't had the chance to try things out. Things are going well at the moment and I'm very happy with the bike. I was already happy in 2023, but we are still improving. Of course, we won't know how it looks until the first race. But the way I feel now, I can clearly say that I'm improving."

Herlings will remain loyal to his team in 2024: "Yes, that's crazy! 15 years with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and even the season I was on a KTM in the European Championship. I don't know how many riders can say they've been with the same team for 15 years. That is very special. I'm happy that I can be with them this year and next. I will only be 30 in 2025. I hope that I can maintain this partnership - we are happy."