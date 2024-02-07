Jeffrey Herlings (KTM): The opponents know the score
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Dutch rider Jeffrey Herlings is in the middle of intensive MXGP season preparation. The 29-year-old from Team Red Bull KTM was recently in Spain with his squad and also practised solo on a few other tracks.
He will be absent from the Italian classics in Riola Sardo and Mantua - but Herlings has confirmed his participation in Hawkstone Park. "I don't know what my opponents think, but I'm sure they know that I can win races when I'm in good physical condition. I've shown that consistently over the last 15 years," explained the five-time world champion.
Herlings had extended his tally to a unique 103 GP triumphs in 2023 before his bad luck in Teutschenthal. "I won four Grands Prix in 2023 and claimed many podiums. If I'm fully fit and strong, then I can win. But that's easier said than done, of course."
On the preparation, Jeffrey said: "We are testing some parts and going through some things because I wasn't on the bike in the second half of 2023. So I haven't had the chance to try things out. Things are going well at the moment and I'm very happy with the bike. I was already happy in 2023, but we are still improving. Of course, we won't know how it looks until the first race. But the way I feel now, I can clearly say that I'm improving."
Herlings will remain loyal to his team in 2024: "Yes, that's crazy! 15 years with Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, and even the season I was on a KTM in the European Championship. I don't know how many riders can say they've been with the same team for 15 years. That is very special. I'm happy that I can be with them this year and next. I will only be 30 in 2025. I hope that I can maintain this partnership - we are happy."