Antti Pyrhönen (Kawasaki): "Seewer looks good"

On Sunday, Swiss MXGP hopeful Jeremy Seewer will make his race debut as a Kawasaki factory rider in Mantua, Italy. Team manager Antti Pyrhönen is delighted with the new signing in an interview.

After six years on Yamaha, Jeremy Seewer made the switch to the Kawasaki works team for the 2024 season: "We need a breath of fresh air from time to time." So far, there hasn't been much to see of the 29-year-old Bülach native on his new KX450-SR apart from the first official photos.

Seewer reported this much from the winter tests: "The basis with the new motorbike is good, I noticed that right from the start. Nevertheless, a lot of set-up work is needed, which is quite normal for a brand change - the bike and I have to find each other through many training days in a wide variety of conditions, and the team, technicians and I also have to create a common basis for the new season."

In contrast to his team-mate Romain Febvre, the Swiss rider was still absent fromlast Sunday's first test in Riola Sardo, but he will make his race debut in the new colours next weekend in Mantua as part of the "Internazionali d'Italia" series. SPEEDWEEK.com spoke to Kawasaki team manager Antti Pyrhönen in advance.

Antti, how is Jeremy doing in green?

He looks absolutely great! He's working very hard, everything has gone according to plan. We have done a lot of testing and training. It's a great pleasure to work with Jeremy. We share a similar attitude and similar values - he is a professional and very precise in training and on the bike.

So he's as precise as a Swiss watch.

Yes, exactly. (He smiles.) It's been a real pleasure so far and we're looking forward to a great season together.

Is there a reason why Jeremy, unlike Romain, is only starting the season in Mantua at the second stop of the "Internazionali d'Italia"?

Jeremy will start in Mantua, the first stop was never part of our plan. Riola is a very special race, especially at the beginning of the season, because the sand is so deep. We didn't want to include it in his programme, instead we planned to start in Mantua, where the track conditions are a bit more normal. With Romain, on the other hand, the plan was always to start in Riola.

With Romain and Jeremy, you now have two very strong riders in the team. Is that perhaps also a new challenge for you as team manager? Do the two of them work together in training?

Yes, quite a lot actually. Of course, everyone follows their own programme, as is the case with every top athlete. But they get on really well. They both have a lot of experience and are both very professional. It's good to work with both of them. They have sometimes trained together, they have also tested together. So far, everything is normal and, as I said, they both have experience and are professionals, so there are no problems.

Jeremy didn't bring a mechanic with him to the Kawasaki works team, who does he work with now?

Exactly, we haven't changed our crew, he now has an English mechanic, Ryan Hawkridge, plus a French training mechanic. Both guys have been working with us for a long time and that's pretty good because they have the necessary experience and knowledge of our bike.

Kevin Strijbos has left the team for Wilvo and Fantic, is there a new rider coach?

No. As I said, the guys have a lot of experience. They know what they have to do and what they need in training. So there is no team coach this year, they have their own coaches.

It's always difficult to set a target at the start of the season, but I assume that the world title has to be the goal? Last year, Romain was the first rival to champion Jorge Prado. Jeremy, for his part, is a three-time MXGP runner-up.

Yes, of course, the dream is to win, we don't hide that. But in motocross you always have to keep your feet firmly on the ground, stay focussed race after race and be a bit patient. We have to get both riders through to June, July - the halfway point of the season - in good health. After that, we can set ourselves more precise goals. But the approach must definitely be to remain very calm and work very hard and step by step towards our goals.

What is the plan for the remaining pre-season races before the MXGP World Championship starts in Argentina on 9 and 10 March?

Romain will race Sommières in France [18 February] and then Hawkstone Park [25 February] after Mantua. After Mantua, Jeremy will probably ride alongside Romain in the aforementioned race in France, but we haven't confirmed that yet, and then Lacapelle-Marival [25 February].