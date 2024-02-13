Jorge Prado (GASGAS): "I'm well prepared"

MXGP world champion Jorge (GASGAS) will swap his career number 61 for the champion's number 1 this year. The Spaniard is also planning to take part in a pre-season race.

"This off-season was completely different to the others, as I rode Supercross in the USA," explained MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado. As a reminder: Prado completed the first four rounds of the US Supercross Championships and was ranked 10th in the championship after the 4th event. At the Triple Crown event in Anaheim-2, he took the holeshot for the second final. He finished the San Francisco mud race in 7th place.

Prado's career starting number to date has been 61, which he will swap for the reigning champion's number 1 this year. In the USA, he started with race number 111.

"After spending the last few months in California, I've returned to Europe and am preparing myself and the bike for the upcoming MXGP season. We started testing as soon as I got back. I think we have a great package again this year. Before the world championship opener in Argentina, I will do one more race to prepare. I'm doing really well at the moment. I'm healthy and I'm looking forward to more training and testing in the run-up to the first race!"

The Spaniard did not specify which race he was referring to. Another pre-season race will take place next weekend (18 February) in Sommières, France. Red Bull KTM works rider Jeffrey Herlings has registered for the Hawkstone International on 25 February. The World Championship starts on 10th March in Argentina.

In the MX2 class, Simon Längenfelder will be joined by Italian Marc-Antoine Rossi for the De Carli GASGAS works team.