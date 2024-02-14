Jago Geerts (Yamaha): Now it's time for an extra shift

Belgian MXGP rookie Jago Geerts has so far fallen well short of expectations in his appearances in the preparation races due to numerous problems and bad luck. He has now finalised another start before the start of the World Championship.

Three-time MX2 runner-up Jago Geerts has experiencednothing but disappointment inhis previous appearances in the open Italian championship . He was unable to fightfor victory in any of the races. The 23-year-old , whowas already impressive on the 450cc machine at the MXoN , has not really been able to convince in the Italian sand so far .

However, Geerts has also had some bad luck, finishing 4th and 6th in the opening round in the deep sand of Riola Sardo - in the qualifying session he was 1.8 seconds behind dominator Tim Gajser. He set the second-best time behind dominator Tim Gajser. In Mantua last weekend, Geerts was once again forced to play catch-up and finished9th and 13thafter crashing at the start .In the qualifying session in Mantua, he finished P5 behind Gajser, Forato, Seewer and Gifting.

But: Geerts set the best lap times of the race duringhis chase in Heat 2 . One thing is certain: The Belgian, who can actually fly in the sand, will now add another race weekend before the World Championship opener . Aswas announced this week,the up-and-coming star will be competing in theDutch championship at on the dreaded Lierop circuit. The event takes placejust one week before the GP season opener in Patagonia (10 March).

The competition there will also be strong: Geerts will also be up against five-time winner Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull-KTM) in Lierop, who is riding the overall Dutch Masters and has not yet faced the competition in the 2024 calendar year. Herlings will also ride the British classic at Hawkstone Park on 25 February. Sand specialist Brian Bogers will also be competing in Lierop.