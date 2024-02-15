Interview with Kawa Team Principal Antti Pyrhönen

For his third season as Team Principal of the Kawasaki works team, the Finn Antti Pyrhönen has set himself ambitious goals for the 2024 season. With Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seewer, he has two winning riders at the start in the MXGP.

Team boss Antti Pyrhönen has a particularly strong rider line-up this year with Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seewer. When the World Championship kicks off in Argentina on 10 March, he will be entering his third season as Team Manager of the Kawasaki Factory Team,

Antti, 2024 will be your third year as Team Principal of the Kawasaki Factory Team. How do you feel about that?

I am very confident. The whole team is doing well and I am really proud of our collaboration with Kawasaki. It's amazing how quickly the years have gone by. This will be our third season together and I am proud of what we have already achieved with Kawasaki, especially last year. The highlights were Romain Febvre's back-to-back Grand Prix victories and the runner-up title in the MXGP World Championship. We are really looking forward to the new season. It will be another long but also exciting year with very strong competition.

Last year you started to develop the bike further with the new KX450. What are your experiences in terms of product development?

Kawasaki's research and development department developed the new model and the platform of the motorbike was also very stable from the start. Our factory bike was developed on the basis of the standard motorbike. So all the credit goes to the Kawasaki engineers. They gave us a great basis. Together with them, we have created a motorbike that is capable of winning and we can now offer it to all Kawasaki customers. It was an exciting adventure and also a real development, as we learnt a lot from them technically.

Not much has changed on the 2024 Factory Bike compared to last year. Did this make the winter tests less strenuous?

It was quite easy for Romain. He already had a really strong base and was able to concentrate on improving details. For Jeremy [Seewer] it was of course a different scenario as this will be his first year with us. We had to do a lot of testing to find a base for him so that he feels comfortable. It was a long technical process that started with things like handlebars, seat, levers and footrests. We have made good progress and are now on the right track. It was interesting to learn from another highly professional rider like Jeremy. So it was also important for the team.

For the first time there will be two Grand Prix winnersin the team, that must be a dream come true for a team manager?

Definitely. Having two absolute top riders in one team is something that we have really set ourselves the goal of achieving. From the team side, we will do everything we can not to disappoint them.

What are your expectations for the season?

Our expectations are always high, of course. So the aim is to win and fight for podiums throughout the season. But on the other hand, we know how unpredictable a sport like motocross can be. That's why we will stay grounded throughout the season and work day by day, practice by practice, race by race and see what comes out of it. It's important to stay healthy and fit during the pre-season races and throughout the season. The most important part of the championship starts after the halfway point of the season in July. Our aim is to remain patient, work hard all the time and have staying power.