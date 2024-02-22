Jorge Prado (GASGAS): A motocross race at last

For Spaniard Jorge Prado, the decisive phase of preparation for the new season in the Motocross World Championship begins these days. The MXGP world champion from the Red Bull GASGAS team of the de Carli family has not yet completed a motocross preparation race in 2024. Prado will now make his debut in his home town of Lugo, of all places, as part of the International Spanish Championship.

The 23-year-old has recently been training and testing intensively with his crew on various tracks in Italy. Prado practised in Riola Sardo, where the team photos were also taken with his MX2 colleagues Simon Längenfelder and Marc-Antoine Rossi. He also rode on the former GP tracks of Ottobiano with soft terrain and in Cingoli, where the surface was sometimes very slippery and hard as a rock.

Back to Lugo, the venue for the second stop on the Spanish MX calendar. The season opener took place in Talavera de la Reina, where Italian Mattia Guadagnini was the fastest in the field on the Nestaan factory Husqvarna. At the time, Prado had only just returned to Europe from his US trip to the AMA Supercross scene.

As in the previous year, Honda rider Ruben Fernandez, who had a good race with Prado in 2023, will also be at the start in Lugo. At the same time, the other aces of the MXGP category such as Jeffrey Herlings (Red Bull KTM) and Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) will be racing in the classic at Hawkstone Park in the UK. At Lacapelle Marival in France, Kawasaki rookie Jeremy Seewer and MXGP rookie Jago Geerts will line up on the factory Yamaha. Only Fernandez's team-mate Tim Gajser will be sitting out this weekend.