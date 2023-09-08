Livestream: ADAC MX Masters Holzgerlingen

Before the 7th and penultimate event of the ADAC MX Masters in Holzgerlingen, it remains exciting at the top of the standings, as Max Nagl's (Honda) lead has shrunk to 10 points.

This coming weekend, the ADAC MX Masters will be making a guest appearance on the hard surface track at the Schützenbühlring in Holzgerlingen. The weather outlook is summery. With daytime highs of 30 degrees, it is expected to remain cloudless and sunny throughout the weekend.

The title fight in the 450cc class of the ADAC MX Masters remains extremely exciting, as the lead of championship leader and defending champion Max Nagl(KMP Honda) has shrunk to 10 points after his technical retirement in Saturday's race at Tensfeld. Nagl broke several spokes on his rear wheel in the early stages of the race, forcing him to pit and retire from the race.

Championship standings after 6 of 8 events:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 344.

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 334,(-10)

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 281,(-63)

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 277,(-67)

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 262,(-82)

6th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187, (-157)

7th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 158,(-186)

8th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 152,(-192)

9. Jacub Teresak(CZ). Husqvarna, 147,(-197)

10th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 129, (-215)

In the MX Youngster Cup, Spanish MX2 World Championship starter Oriol Oliver(WZ-Racing KTM) could secure the title early. His teammate Cato Nickel wants to start again this weekend, while Mike Gwerder still has to miss out.

Championship standings Youngster Cup:

1st Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 374

2nd Cato Nickel (D), KTM, 276,(-98)

3rd Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM, 247,(-127)

4th Peter König (D), KTM, 209,(-165)

The KFV Kalteneck e.V. offers the spectators on site a broad supporting programme and live music in the marquee during the day. On Friday evening, 'Friendly Elf' will play party rock at its best. On Saturday evening, 'Die Lederrebellen' will provide pure entertainment with brass rock, folk music and party bangers.

Fans can buy their tickets for the races as well as the concerts at the box office or in advance online at mxh-shop.tickyt.de. Camping for spectators is possible. On Sunday from 12.15 to 12.45 Max Nagl, Tom Koch, Maximilian Spies and Noah Ludwig will be available to fans at the autograph session at the ADAC MX Masters truck.

All the races from Holzgerlingen will be broadcast in a free livestream. Between the races, numerous interviews will provide entertainment and up-to-date information. On Saturday, the live broadcast will start at 13.30 hrs, on Sunday it will start as early as 10.00 hrs.

Livestream Saturday:

Livestream Sunday: