Jordi Tixier (Honda) wins ahead of Nagl (Honda)

Saturday's race for round 7 of the ADAC MX Masters on the hard surface track in Holzgerlingen: In temperatures around 30 degrees, lightning starter Noah Ludwig(Sarholz KTM) again won the holeshot and led the race ahead of his British team-mate Adam Sterry and the two KMP Honda riders Jordi Tixier and Max Nagl. Nagl quickly fought his way to the front and took the lead on lap 4, but a crash in the Hofmeister curve initially threw the championship leader back to P3.

On lap 7, Jordi Tixier had reached the leader Ludwig and took over the lead. Ludwig lost his rhythm somewhat as a result and dropped back to P3. Tixier was able to pull away a little after half of the race, while Max Nagl and Tom Koch fought a fierce battle for P2 until the end. Nagl was able to successfully fend off Koch's attacks and even came close to the leader Tixier once again on the last lap.

The reason for this was a defective front brake on Tixier'sHonda: "After half of the race I no longer had a front brake," explained the Frenchman. "I suspect that it had overheated. But for me it was a big problem because I do a lot with the front brake. That was the reason why the following riders came so close to me again at the end."

Despite this defect,Tixier won the race with a lead of 2.7 seconds ahead of Nagl, Koch and Ludwig. Tensfeld winner Maximilian Spies(KTM) didn't get a good start and had to fight his way from P10 to P6 in the race.

Saturday's ADAC MX Masters race, Holzgerlingen:

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

2nd Max Nagl (D), Honda

3rd Tom Koch (D), KTM

4th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM

5th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM

6th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

7th Boris Maillard (F), Suzuki

8th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS

9th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna

10th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna

11th Lukas Platt (D), KTM

12th Tomas Kohut(SK), KTM

13th Paul Haberland (D), Husqvarna

14th Tanel Leok ( 8EST), Husqvarna

15th Simon Jost(SK) KTM

16th Lars van Berkel (NL), Honda

17th Pavol Repcak(SK), KTM

18th Jakub Teresak(CZ), Husqvarna

19th Dusan Drdaj(CZ), GASGAS

20th Ludovic Macler (F), Honda

...

DNS: Henry Jacobi (D), KTM

The Youngsters race was dominated by Spanish championship leader Oriol Oliver(WZ Racing KTM). "The conditions today are almost like in Spain", Oriol was pleased, alluding to the bone-hard track and the temperatures beyond 30 degrees. Already after the next race on Sunday, Oriol could bring about the title decision in his favour.

Result Youngster Cup:

1st Oliver Oriol (E), KTM

2nd Ryan Alexanderson (AUS), KTM

3rd Constantin Piller (D), Yamaha

4th Valentin Kees (D), KTM

5th Bradley Mesters (NL), Yamaha

6th Jens Walvoort (NL), KTM

7th Cato Nickel (D), KTM

8th Nico Greutmann (CH), KTM

9th Paul Bloy (D), KTM

10th Marnique Appelt (D), GASGAS

...

DNS:Peter König (D), KTM

DNS: Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM