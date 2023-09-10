Jordi Tixier (Honda) wins in Holzgerlingen

Sunday's ADAC MX Masters race in sweltering heat on the Holzgerlingen hard surface track: German Sarholz KTM rookie Noah Ludwig celebrated his 19th birthday today and took the holeshot in all the 450 Masters class races. The bone-hard track suited him well. The rider from Aschersleben began his sporting career in the valley basin with MSC Teutschenthal, of which he is still a member today. Noah showed that he has the pace of the top drivers in the Masters category. He can't quite match the pace over the distance yet, but 6th place in the overall standings with a 4-7-7 result was still a conciliatory end to the weekend for the Aschersleben native. In the standings, Ludwig improved to 6th place.

In the first Sunday race, Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) initially took the lead, but Saturday's winner Jordi Tixier (Honda) was close on his heels and took over the leading position on lap 5. Behind the Frenchman, a hot battle broke out between Koch and Nagl for second place, which of course also involved the overall standings, as Koch was only 12 points behind the leader Nagl at this point. Nagl first had to work his way forward after a moderate start and passed 'Toko' for P2, but he struggled with a problem and even had to stop briefly. It seemed as if he had slowed down his engine. Koch was able to pass Nagl easily, took over second place again and was able to hold this position until the finish, while Nagl had to settle for third place. Koch had thus reduced his gap in the standings to 10 points again before the decisive third race.

Behind Holeshot champion Noah Ludwig, Adam Sterry(Sarholz Racing KTM) lined up ahead of Nagl, Tixier and Koch after the start of the third race. Nagl pushed past Sterry on lap 2, overtook Ludwig on lap 4 and took the lead. After that, the Weilheim rider found his rhythm and was able to control the race from the front. This third lap was marked by the duel between Koch and Tixier in the fight for second place. In the end, the German was able to attack once more and prevail over the Frenchman.

With a 1-1-3 result, Jordi Tixier became the day's winner in Holzgerlingen ahead of Max Nagl (2-3-1) and Tom Koch (3-2-2). At the top of the standings, it remains extremely exciting ahead of the season finale in Dreetz on 30 September and 1 October, with only 13 points separating Nagl and Koch in first and second place. The title decision for the 2023 Masters season will therefore only be made at the very end.

ADAC MX Masters, Holzgerlingen:

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 1-1-3

2nd Max Nagl (D), Honda, 2-3-1

3rd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 3-2-2

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 5-5-4

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 6-4-6

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 4-7-7

7th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna, 9-8-9

8th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 10-13-5

9th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 8-9-11

10th Lukas Platt (D), KTM, 11-10-10

...

DNS: Henry Jacobi (D), KTM

Championship standings after 7 of 8 events:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 411 points.

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 398,(-13)

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 351,(-60)

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 327,(-84)

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 310,(-101)

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204, (-207)

7th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187, (-224)

8th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 187, (-224)

9. Jacub Teresak(CZ). Husqvarna, 174,(-237)

10th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 164, (-247)

11th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna, 156,(-255)

12th Boris Maillard (F), Suzuki, 141, (-270)

Youngsters: Oriol Oliver early champion

Already after the second round of the Youngsters class, the Spanish WZ Racing driver Oliver Oriol secured the 2023 Youngsters title early. The championship celebration was befitting, because Oriol also held his own in Holzgerlingen. He won all three races and thus extended his lead in the standings over Cato Nickel to 98 points. Nickel, who retired in the second race of Holzgerlingen, finished eleventh overall in Holzgerlingen with two 7th places in heats 1 and 3. German Kosak-Racing KTM rider Valentin Kees was on the day's podium with a 4-4-3 result.

Swiss WZ Racing rider Mike Gwerder was unable to start in Holzgerlingen due to the effects of his concussion. He hopes to be able to start again at the season finale in Dreetz to secure his third place in the overall standings.

Result Youngster Cup Holzgerlingen:

1st Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 1-1-1

2nd Ryan Alexanderson (AUS), KTM, 2-2-2

3rd Valentin Kees (D), KTM, 4-4-3

4th Jens Walvoort (NL), KTM, 6-3-9

5th Nico Greutmann (CH), KTM, 8-6-4

6th Constantin Piller (D), Yamaha, 3-17-6

7th Paul Bloy (D), KTM, 9-8-7

8th Marnique Appelt (D), GASGAS, 10-9-10

9th Bradley Mesters (NL), Yamaha, 5-5-21

10th Julius Mikula(CZ9, Yamaha, 40-7-5

11. Cato Nickel (D), KTM, 7-40-8

...

DNS:Peter König (D), KTM

DNS: Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM

Standings after Youngster Cup 7 of 8 events:

1st Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 374 points, early champion.

2nd Cato Nickel (D), KTM, 276,(-98)

3rd Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM, 247,(-127)

4th Peter König (D), KTM, 209, (-165)