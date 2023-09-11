Max Nagl (Honda): Mysterious clutch problems

Veteran Max Nagl comes to the finale in Dreetz as the leader in the ADAC Motocross Masters with a 13-point lead over challenger Tom Koch - but it could have been considerably more.

Max Nagl (KMP Krettek Honda) secured 3rd, 3rd and 1st place at the penultimate stop in the ADAC MX Masters in Holzgerlingen, thus taking 2nd place in the day's standings behind his French team-mate Jordi Tixier after a tough battle. For Nagl, the lead over his hunter Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) in the overall standings before the finale in Dreetz on 23/24 September is 13 points.

Although Nagl won the third race in Holzgerlingen with aplomb, he struggled with the technology of his Honda and even had to make a stop in the meantime. The starts were not as good as usual either. "Finally back on the podium. It's not where I'd like to be, but I'll gladly take second place for this weekend," Nagl remarked. "In the first two rounds we had problems with the technique, which nobody can do anything for. But that's racing sometimes."

It was not until the third race that everything went according to plan for the Weilheim rider. "We found a solution to the clutch problems, although it was not entirely clear to us where they had come from," said Nagl. "In any case, it needs a more detailed check now. The team did a strong job in troubleshooting, which then also made me calmer in the races. In the third race everything was fine and I was able to ride my pace freely. Now I have a 13-point lead before the final in Dreetz and two weeks to fully prepare for it."

Nagl showered his opponent Tom Koch with roses: "You can fight fairly with Tom, that's fun. I'm looking forward to the final in Dreetz."

ADAC MX Masters, Holzgerlingen:

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 1-1-3

2nd Max Nagl (D), Honda, 2-3-1

3rd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 3-2-2

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 5-5-4

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 6-4-6

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 4-7-7

7th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna, 9-8-9

8th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 10-13-5

9th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 8-9-11

10th Lukas Platt (D), KTM, 11-10-10

...

DNS: Henry Jacobi (D), KTM

Championship standings after 7 of 8 events:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 411 points.

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 398, (-13)

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 351, (-60)

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 327, (-84)

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 310, (-101)

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204, (-207)

7th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187, (-224)

8th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 187, (-224)

9. Jacub Teresak (CZ). Husqvarna, 174, (-237)

10th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 164, (-247)

11th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna, 156, (-255)

12th Boris Maillard (F), Suzuki, 141, (-270)