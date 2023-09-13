Why Max Nagl (Honda) suddenly stopped

A jammed stone in the brake cost championship leader Max Nagl (Honda) an important place in the second round of Holzgerlingen, but in the end a 2-3-1 result was enough for second place on the podium.

At the 7th round of the ADAC MX Masters in Holzgerlingen, KMP Honda rider Max Nagl had a mixed weekend. After a crash on Saturday, a stone blocked his rear brake in the first Sunday race, so that he had to stop completely to get his rear wheel free again. This meant that he had to let his championship rival Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) pass without a fight in this race. The eventual winner of the day, Jordi Tixier(KMP Honda), won the race ahead of Koch and Nagl.

In the second Sunday race, things finally went according to plan for Max Nagl: After a good start, he took the lead after 3 laps, found his rhythm and won the third race with a lead of 5.6 seconds over Tom Koch. In the championship standings he was able to pull away a few points again despite the problems in the first and second run. With a lead of 13 points, the title will be decided at the season finale in Dreetz.

His sudden stop in the second race had nothing to do with the clutch, as Max explained: "We have now found a solution for the clutch. Unfortunately, however, we still don't understand where these problems came from, so we have to look into it again. The team did a super job again, so I could go into the heats with the necessary confidence. We will now concentrate fully on the final in Dreetz."

The ADAC MX Masters finale will take place on 30-09-01-10 in Dreetz, Brandenburg.

ADAC MX Masters, Holzgerlingen:

1st Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 1-1-3.

2nd Max Nagl (D), Honda, 2-3-1

3rd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 3-2-2

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 5-5-4

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 6-4-6

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 4-7-7

Championship standings after 7 of 8 events:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 411 points.

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 398,(-13)

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 351,(-60)

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 327,(-84)

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 310,(-101)

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204, (-207)