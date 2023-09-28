Livestream: ADAC MX Masters season finale in Dreetz

The title decision for the 2023 ADAC MX Masters will be made this weekend in Dreetz, Brandenburg. Championship leader Max Nagl (Honda) has a narrow lead of 13 points over Tom Koch (KTM).

Next weekend (30 September to 1 October) the ADAC MX Masters title will be decided on the sands of Dreetz in Brandenburg. Reigning champion Max Nagl(KMP Krettek Honda) will travel to the season finale as defending champion with a narrow lead of 13 points over his rival Tom Koch (Kosak KTM). The top duel between Nagl and Koch will be the centre of attention in Dreetz. Former world champion Jordi Tixier(KMP Honda), who won the last race in Holzgerlingen, has only theoretical chances of winning the title with a 60-point gap to the top. Over the weekend, 3 races will be held and thus a maximum of 75 points can be awarded.

The weather outlook is good with daytime highs of 20 degrees with sunshine, light cloud cover and a low chance of rain. In Dreetz, a strong Maximilian Spies (Kosak KTM) can be expected again. The Brandenburger had taken his first Masters victory in the sand of Tensfeld.

The Spanish WZ Racing KTM rider Oriol Oliver had already secured the Youngsters title early at the last event in Holzgerlingen. He plans to compete in the big class in Dreetz.

Championship standings after 7 of 8 events:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 411 points

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 398,(-13)

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 351,(-60)

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 327,(-84)

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 310,(-101)

6th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204, (-207)

7th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187, (-224)

8th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 187, (-224)

9. Jacub Teresak(CZ). Husqvarna, 174,(-237)

10th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 164, (-247)

Even though the title in the ADAC MX Youngster Cup has already been decided, there is still precious metal at stake in the final: the two WZ Racing riders, Cato Nickel from Germany and Mike Gwerder from Switzerland, are separated by 29 points. Gwerder and Walvoort on P4 are only 5 points apart.

Standings after Youngster Cup 7 of 8 events:

1st Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 374 points, early champion.

2nd Cato Nickel (D), KTM, 276,(-98)

3rd Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM, 247,(-127)

4th Jens Walvoort (NL), KTM, 242 (-132)

In the ADAC MX Junior Cup 125, Denmark's Mads Fredsoe(KTM) leads the standings by 14 points ahead of Maximilian Werner(Fantic). Czech rider Vitezslav Marek(KTM) is tied with Werner for third place in the standings.

In the supporting programme of the MC Dreetz e.V., young visitors will have the opportunity to try out small quads and PW50 motorbikes on the Yamaha Quad course. Fans can buy their tickets for the races in advance online at discounted prices at vorstart.de. Camping for spectators is possible. On Sunday from 12.15 to 12.45 Max Nagl, Tom Koch, Jordi Tixier, Adam Sterry and Maximilian Spies will be available to fans at the autograph session at the ADAC MX Masters truck. On Saturday evening there will be music in the marquee, and on Sunday evening there will be the annual winners' ceremony there at 6.30 pm, followed by a party with DJ.

All races from Dreetz will once again be broadcast by the ADAC in a free live stream. Between the races, interviews will provide entertainment and up-to-date information. On Saturday, the broadcast will start at 1.30 p.m., on Sunday, the broadcast will start at 10 a.m. already.