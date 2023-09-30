Dreetz: Max Nagl (Honda) wins despite a fall

Saturday's ADAC MX Masters race in Dreetz, Brandenburg: The final round of this year's Masters season started with a big surprise: Gert Krestinov (Honda) set the best time in qualifying and will start from pole position in all three races of the weekend. His Estonian compatriot and 'evergreen' Tanel Leok(Husqvarna) was second.

The first 450cc race on Saturday, however, was dominated by the championship duel between Max Nagl(KMP Honda) and Tom Koch (Kosak KTM). Nagl took the holeshot and led from the first to the last lap. But the race was no ride for the Weilheim rider: "I didn't come out of the gate well, but then I spread my elbows and took full risk, so that I was back in front at the end of the start straight," recalled Nagl, who leads the championship by a slim margin of just 13 points. "In the race it was then very difficult, because on the one hand you can't make any mistakes, on the other hand you need every point. In the sand you can't go too slow either, otherwise you lose the flow."

Halfway through the race, Nagl had pulled out a 17-second lead. He also needed this gap, because exactly what Nagl actually wanted to avoid happened: "I hit a sand barrier and flew off over the handlebars," Nagl explained. "Luckily I was back on the bike quickly enough and was able to keep the lead."

His pursuer in the championship, Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) did not get off to the best start and had to fight his way to the front. After 3 laps, the Thuringian was in P5. First he had to overtake Oriol Oliver(KTM), who started in the 450 class after winning the Youngsters title in Dreetz. After that he dealt with Dutch sand specialist Lars van Berkel(KMP Honda) and in the last two laps he reached British Sarholz KTM rider Adam Sterry. Tom knew the championship was at stake and put in a fighting performance to finish second.

With Nagl in P1 and Koch in 2nd, it remains extremely exciting ahead of the final two rounds of the season. Nagl' slead has grown to 16 points, but neither he nor Tom Koch can afford any mistakes on Sunday.

Unfortunately, the German Sarholz youngster Noah Ludwig could not start in Dreetz. The rider from Aschersleben had suffered a fracture of the ulna during training last Wednesday.

Saturday race Dreetz

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM

3rd Adam Sterry (GB), KTM

4th Jordi Tixier (F), Honda

5th Lars van Berkel (NL), Honda

6th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna

7th Gert Krestinov(EST), Honda

8th Tanel Leok(EST), Husqvarna

9th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

10th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM

...

DNS: Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204,(-207)

DNS: Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187,(-224)

Saturday's ADAC MX Youngsters race was won by Edvards Bidzans(Husqvarna), who only managed to beat the well-mannered Mike Gwerder(WZ Racing KTM) from Switzerland at the end. Cato Nickel started with problems and could only do damage limitation on P20.

Result Youngster Cup:

1st Edvards Bidzans(LT), Husqvarna

2nd Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM

3rd Martin Michelis(EST), KTM

4th Jens Walvoort (NL), KTM

...

20. Cato Nickel (D), KTM