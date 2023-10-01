Max Nagl (KMP Honda) is Masters Champion 2023

With victories in all three races, Max Nagl (KMP Honda) won the daily standings to become the winner of the ADAC MX Masters 2023. The decision was already made after his victory in the first Sunday race.

ADAC MX Masters finale in Dreetz, Brandenburg: In the end, the title was decided in favour of Max Nagl(Krettek Honda) sooner than expected, as it was already clear after the finish of Sunday's first race that the Weilheim rider, who had started the race with a 16-point lead, could no longer be caught. While Nagl took a start-finish victory, his pursuer Tom Koch only finished in P5. He would have had to finish at least 4th in the event of a win to keep his title chances alive. Spanish guest starter and Youngsters Champion Oliver Oriol(WZ Racing KTM) finished third in this race, showing that he can also cope well in the 450 class right from the start.

Victory in the first Sunday race was no walk in the park for Nagl, however, but rather a hot ride similar to the first race on Saturday: "Just like yesterday, I had a highsider in this race and crashed while in the lead. That was the result of pressure and concentration. There was just too much pressure at the moment. That's all coming off now and it feels really good."

British Sarholz KTM rider Adam Sterry won the holeshot for race three ahead of new champion Max Nagl, but he passed the Briton for the lead on the second lap in the wave section and then controlled the race from the front. Nagl kept everything under control this time as well, holding on for a clean three-lap win at Dreetz to also win the day's classification.

Nagl'sFrench KMP teammate Jordi Tixier finished second in both Sunday races to end the weekend in P2. Tom Koch reached the podium in third place in the day's standings with a 2-5-3 result and finished second in the championship, with Jordi Tixier third in the championship.

On the podium, Nagl was of course also asked about his future: "I think I will add another year to it," he explained. "Now it's time for the winter break and then we'll see. I'm 36 now, and the young riders have World Championship experience. So it's definitely not getting easier, but I'm still motivated. If I keep going, I'll stay true to the colour as well."

Results ADAC MX Masters Dreetz:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 1-1-1.

2nd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 4-2-2

3rd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 2-5-3

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 3-4-4

5th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 9-3-5

6th Lars van Berkel (NL), Honda, 5-6-9

7th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna, 6-10-6

8th Gert Krestinov(EST), Honda, 7-8-7

9th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 10-7-10

10th Tanel Leok(EST), Husqvarna, 8-11-15

...

DNS: Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204,(-207)

DNS: Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187,(-224)

Final championship standings:

1st Max Nagl (D), Honda, 486 points

2nd Tom Koch (D), KTM, 456,(-30)

3rd Jordi Tixier (F), Honda, 413,(-73)

4th Adam Sterry (GB), KTM, 383,(-103)

5th Maximilian Spies (D), KTM, 346,(-140)

6th Nico Koch (D), GASGAS, 211,(-275)

7th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 204,(-282)

8th Stefan Ekerold (D), Husqvarna, 197, (-289)

9th Tim Koch (D), Husqvarna, 189, (-297)

10th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, 187, (-299)

After the Youngsters Cup title had already been decided at the last event in Holzgerlingen, it was still a matter of precious metal in Dreetz. Edvards Bidzans(Husqvarna) won the daily classification with a 1-5-2 result. Swiss WZ Racing rider Mike Gwerder not only missed the podium with a 2-11-3 result, but also third place in the championship. In the end, a single point was missing for third place in the championship.

Result Youngster Cup:

1st Edvards Bidzans(LT), Husqvarna, 1-5-2.

2nd Martin Michelis(EST), KTM, 3-2-4

3rd Jens Walvoort (NL), KTM, 4-6-1

4th Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM, 2-11-3

...

12. Cato Nickel (D), KTM, 20-8-9

Final championship standings:

1. Oliver Oriol (E), KTM, 449 points

2nd Cato Nickel (D), KTM, 329,(-120)

3rd Jens Walvoort (NL), KTM, 300,(-149)

4th Mike Gwerder (CH), KTM, 299, (-150)