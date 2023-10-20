The ADAC MX Masters will enter its 20th anniversary season next year. The series will again be held over eight events. The championship starts in April in Drehna and ends in September in Holzgerlingen.

The ADAC MX Masters is planning a varied and interesting calendar of eight events for its 20th season. The season opener of the international German motocross championship will traditionally take place in Fürstlich Drehna on 20-21 April 2024. The series will again be held on the popular tracks in Dreetz, Bielstein, Tensfeld and Gaildorf.

For the first time in 2024, an ADAC MX Masters event will be held in Vellahn in Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania. The season finale is planned for the end of September in Holzgerlingen. Before that, another event will take place, the venue for which is yet to be announced. Fans of the series can also look forward to a free livestream of all eight events next year.

In the anniversary season, at least one event is planned every month from April to September.

On 25-26 May, the series will have a new organiser in the form of MC Vellahn e.V.. Three classes, including the ADAC MX Junior Cup 125, will be held on the loose surface circuit in Mecklenburg-Vorpommern.

Fans who can't make it to the track can look forward to a free livestream of every race at adac.de/mx-masters, which will offer numerous background reports and interviews in addition to the exciting races in all classes.

Provisional calendar ADAC MX Masters 2024 (as of 19.10.2023)

20.04 - 21.04.2024 Fürstlich Drehna

27.04. - 28.04.2024 Dreetz (without ADAC MX Junior Cup 125)

25.04. - 26.05.2024 Vellahn (without ADAC MX Junior Cup 85)

22.06. - 23.06.2024 Bielstein (without ADAC MX Junior Cup 125)

13.07. - 14.07.2024 Tensfeld (without ADAC MX Junior Cup 85)

03.08. - 04.08.2024 Gaildorf

31.08. - 01.09.2024 tba

21.09. - 22.09.2024 Holzgerlingen