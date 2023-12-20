Comeback of Dennis Ullrich at Sarholz KTM

Dennis Ullrich had actually already ended his career in 2021. He has won five times in the ADAC MX Masters. Now the 30-year-old Ullrich has decided to make a comeback. He has been signed by the Sarholz KTM Team for 2024. He has been testing the KTM 450 SX-F for some time and says he is ready to attack again.

"When we first got in touch with Dennis, it was initially just an exciting project," explained Team Principal André Sarholz. "Dennis tested the bike and told me after a short period of consideration that he was confident of making a comeback. He is very motivated and knows what is important. We as a team are completely behind him."

"When I ended my career at the end of 2021, I wasn't feeling well either physically or mentally," says Ullrich. "I now feel much better again and have realised, especially this summer, how much fun I still have riding my motorbike. And to be honest, I also miss the racing feeling. I'm very happy to be back in the Sarholz Racing Team. After all these years, it feels like coming home to where it all started. I am very grateful to André for having full confidence in me despite my break from racing and for supporting me on my way back to the top."