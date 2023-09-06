MXoN Team Netherlands without Jeffrey Herlings

Jeffrey Herlings will not be competing in the Motocross of Nations. Nevertheless, the Dutch will start in a strong line-up with Calvin Vlaanderen (MXGP, Yamaha), Glenn Coldenhoff (OPEN, Yamaha) and Kay de Wolf (MX2, Husky).

After breaking his collarbone at the home Grand Prix in Arnhem, it was initially uncertain when Red Bull KTM factory rider Jeffrey Herlings would be fit again and whether he would be available for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée on 8 October. Now it is certain: Herlings will not start in Ernée.

Husqvarna factory rider Kay de Wolf had already resumed riding training last week. He will represent the Dutch team in the MX2 class.

In the MXGP class, Calvin Vlaanderen(Gebben van Venrooy Yamaha) will start. In the OPEN class, Yamaha factory rider Glenn Coldenhoff will start. Both riders are solid top-10 candidates in the MXGP class this season. Coldenhoff is ranked P4 in the standings after 17 of 19 World Championship rounds. Vlaanderen is in P6 and is the best MXGP privateer rider this season.

MXoN Team Netherlands:

Calvin Vlaanderen - MXGP

Glenn Coldenhoff - OPEN

Kay de Wolf - MX2

Last year Team Oranje fell short of the podium. In 2019, the Dutch won on home soil in Assen. In France, the team now wants to get back to the medal places.

Team manager is Barry Forschelen explains: "Although our riders fought like lions last year, they were a bit disappointed after finishing seventh. Now we are back with a strong selection that will give everything to be successful again."