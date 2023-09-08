Fix: Ken Roczen (Suzuki) in the German MXoN team!

Team Germany will be able to call on the services of superstar Ken Roczen alongside Simon Längenfelder and Tom Koch at the Motocross of Nations (MXoN) in Ernée, France, in October.

Ken Roczen's short visit to Germany a few days ago was probably more than just a detour to his old home. The former MX2 World Champion (2011) and star of the US scene will finally compete again at the prestigious Motocross of Nations (MXoN) on 7 and 8 October - and that after a five-year break, the last time he took part was as a Honda factory rider in RedBud.

Roczen was included in a seven-man squad in June and has now confirmed his participation. The return of the Thuringian-born rider to the MXoN is by all means a sensation, after he had not been a factory rider for the first time in the past Supercross season in the USA, but had only ridden a 450 with some updates in the H.E.P.-Suzuki team. Roczen will compete for Germany in the MXGP class in France.

"I'm super happy to be back at the MXoN for the German team after a long time," Ken Rozen underlined. "I feel fit and healthy and am determined to give it my all with my teammates. I haven't done many MX races this year, but I am still confident that we can achieve a good result with this strong team. You don't forget how to ride MX that quickly," he smiled.

The track in Ernée contains many jumps, is embedded in a technically difficult terrain and could suit Roczen. Roczen made a well-received outdoor guest appearance at Highpoint in the USA during the past MX season, where he immediately took P2 behind dominator Jed Lawrence. The 29-year-old Roczen is currently expecting his second child with his wife Courtney, and their son Griffin has just turned three.

Back to Team Germany at the MXoN in Ernée: Red Bull-GASGAS star Simon Längenfelder (19) will start in the MX2 category. Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) is scheduled to compete in the Open category. His opponents in the Open category will be sounding names like Liam Everts or Jorge Prado.

This means that veteran Max Nagl (KMP Krettek Honda) - who was also in the squad - will not be competing for Germany, and the same goes for the injured Henry Jacobi and Max Spies, who has, however, been named reserve rider.

The German team, managed by Karsten Schneider and Marcel Dornhöfer, had finished 8th in RedBud in 2022 with 71 placing points and riders Nagl, Längenfelder and Koch.

"It's a dream for us to be able to go to France with such a strong team. Ken has been very motivated to take part in the MXoN, Simon is a winning rider in the MX2 class and Tom has established himself very well in the MXGP. So we are definitely hopeful of a good result," said Dornhöfer and Schneider.