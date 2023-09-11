Tim Gajser (HRC) competes in the MXoN in Ernée

Team Slovenia will take part in the Motocross of Nations 2023 in Ernée, France, with a powerful line-up. The captain and MXGP starter will be Tim Gajser (Honda).

The Motocross of Nations is the most important event of the year. Four-time and currently reigning MXGP world champion Tim Gajser (Honda) will be back this year after his last Nations ice set in 2019 in Assen.

The Slovenian team is well positioned overall: In the MX2 class, Slovenia will be represented by Jan Pancar(KTM), who has not only become a surefire top-10 contender in the MX2 World Championship, but has also established himself as the best privateer rider in the class.

Jaka Peklaj(Husqvarna) will start in the OPEN category. Jaka competed in the EMX125 this year and took part in the MX2 World Championship round in Turkey, where he was able to collect his first 12 World Championship points (albeit in a very thinned out field).

The decisive aspect of Slovenia's participation in the MXoN, however, is likely to be Tim Gajser 's direct encounter with the Australian Lawrence brothers, Ken Roczen and the US starters (if they compete). Defending champion USA has yet to get a team together.

Team Slovenia:

Tim Gajser (Honda) - MXGP

Jan Pancar(KTM) - MX2

Jaka Peklaj(Husqvarna) - OPEN