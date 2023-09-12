DMSB is counting on a young Nations Team in the future

The DMSB will travel to the Motocross of Nations in Ernée on 7-8 October under the leadership of Marcel Dornhöfer and Karsten Schneider. The final squad decision was only made last week and the joy about Ken Roczen 's participation was naturally correspondingly great: "You know when the event is going to take place, but in the end everything is mega hectic again just before the last minute. Even the team line-up is only decided at the last minute," explained Dornhöfer. When asked about Roczen 's nomination, he said in an interview with presenter Tommy Deitenbach on the sidelines of the 7th round of the ADAC MX Masters in Holzgerlingen: "Of course, we already knew a bit more than the official story that it wouldn't quite work out that way with the Supercross World Championship. Then it happened relatively quickly that Kenny said he would like to ride."

The German team is undoubtedly well positioned with Ken Roczen (Suzuki/MXGP), Tom Koch (KTM/OPEN) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS/MX2). "This is not a decision we make on a specific date," says Dornhöfer. "Max [Nagl] already announced last year at the Nations in the USA that it would probably be his last MXoN. At that time there was no alternative to his entry. But that changed in the course of the year. With Tom [Koch] and Max [Spies] we have two candidates who are almost on the same level, which we have seen here [note: in Holzgerlingen]. We have decided to rely on a young team for the future. We talked intensively about this topic with Max [Nagl] beforehand. I hope we made the right choice."

Maximilian Spies is earmarked as a reserve rider. "We can use him as a reserve rider in all three classes because he still has the experience on the small moped," adds Dornhöfer. "Herbert [Kosak] has already raised his eyebrows because we might still have to reserve a small bike. Max [Spies] is developing insanely well at the moment and what Tom and Max are doing in the World Championship is impressive. So Max Spies will be our replacement for the three riders we have decided on. We will also involve him in everything because we also don't know how long Kenny will do the Nations. We want to familiarise him [Max Spies] with the ins and outs of the Nations there."

DMSB official Karsten Schneider explains up to what point a possible substitute rider can be used for the Nations: "Until 3pm on Friday before the technical scrutineering, we can do that. So if someone should still get injured on Thursday, that wouldn't be a problem."