Defending champion USA names MXoN team

Defending champion USA will take part in the Motocross of Nations in Ernée at the beginning of October after all. With Aaron Plessinger (KTM), RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig (both Husqvarna) they have a strong line-up.

After much back and forth, defending champion USA has now announced a squad for the Motocross of Nations after all:

Aaron Plessinger - MXGP, #1

RJ Hampshire - MX2, race number 2

Christian Craig - OPEN, start number 3

Nominations for the defending champions were beset by difficulties this year, with Eli Tomac out injured and MX2 star Justin Cooper getting married. Chase Sexton and Maximus Vohland will soon change teams. Sexton moves from HRC to Red Bull KTM, Vohland to Kawasaki.

So now Team 'Stars and Stripes' will be heading to Ernée for the Motocross of Nations on 7 and 8 October with a team after all. Aaron Plessinger has already competed for Team USA in 2018, but for RJ Hampshire and Christian Craig it will be a debut at the MXoN.

In this line-up, the Americans may not necessarily start as top favourites against the strong Australians, French and Belgians in terms of their paper form, but Team USA is among the extended circle of podium contenders in this line-up.