Maggiora: Italy presents MXoN Team

Team Italy will compete in the Motocross of Nations in Ernée with the line-up of Alberto Forato (KTM), Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS) and Andrea Adamo (Red Bull KTM). The team has podium ambitions.

On Friday before the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora, the Italian national team for the Motocross of Nations was presented. The press conference took place in the media centre of Maggiora Park. Team manager Thomas Traversini introduced the team:

MXoN Team Italy:

Alberto Forato - MXGP

Andrea Adamo - MX2

Mattia Guadagnini - OPEN

Red Bull KTM factory rider Andrea Adamo is the championship leader and title contender in the all-important MX2 class for the Motocross of Nations. Alberto Forato(KTM) has developed into a consistent top-10 rider in the MXGP World Championship and is ranked 8th in the standings. Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS) was injured for a long time this season, but is now fit again and is also a solid top-10 rider.

Team Italy 's declared goal for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée on 7-8 October is to reach the podium.