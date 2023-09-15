Maggiora: Italy presents MXoN Team
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On Friday before the Italian Grand Prix in Maggiora, the Italian national team for the Motocross of Nations was presented. The press conference took place in the media centre of Maggiora Park. Team manager Thomas Traversini introduced the team:
MXoN Team Italy:
Alberto Forato - MXGP
Andrea Adamo - MX2
Mattia Guadagnini - OPEN
Red Bull KTM factory rider Andrea Adamo is the championship leader and title contender in the all-important MX2 class for the Motocross of Nations. Alberto Forato(KTM) has developed into a consistent top-10 rider in the MXGP World Championship and is ranked 8th in the standings. Mattia Guadagnini (GASGAS) was injured for a long time this season, but is now fit again and is also a solid top-10 rider.
Team Italy 's declared goal for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée on 7-8 October is to reach the podium.