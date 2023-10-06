MXoN: Result of the draw for the starting places

The draw for the starting positions for the qualifying races for the Motocross of Nations on Saturday in Ernée (France) was already made on Friday afternoon. Team Germany will start from grid position 10.

Each of the 3 classes (MXGP, OPEN and MX2) will contest a qualifying race on Saturday. The starting positions for these races were drawn today, Friday. The draw only applies to the starting positions for the qualifying race. In the classification races on Sunday, 2 riders from each team will start in a race with 2 classes (MXGP/MX2, OPEN/MX2, MXGP/OPEN) according to the qualification result from Saturday (or B-final from Sunday).

The teams from the USA (P6), Germany (P10), Belgium (P12) and Australia (P13) were lucky. Unlucky were the favoured French on P26, Italy on P25 and the Netherlands on P24. The Swiss team was also not very lucky. The Swiss have to start the qualifying races from Gatepick 23.

Result of the draw for the starting positions (qualifying):

1st Morocco

2nd Brazil

3. Ireland

4th Slovenia

5. Iceland

6. USA

7. puerto rico

8th Sweden

9. Croatia

10th Germany

11. Finland

12. Belgium

13. australia

14. Mexico

15. South Africa

16. New Zealand

17. spain

18. Slovakia

19. Guam

20. Estonia

21. Ukraine

22nd Chile

23. Switzerland

24. the Netherlands

25. Italy

26. france

27. luxembourg

28. poland

29. Norway

30 FIM Latin America

31 Portugal

32. lithuania

33. Czech Republic

34. Greece

35. latvia

36. Great Britain

37. Canada