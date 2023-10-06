MXoN: Result of the draw for the starting places
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
Each of the 3 classes (MXGP, OPEN and MX2) will contest a qualifying race on Saturday. The starting positions for these races were drawn today, Friday. The draw only applies to the starting positions for the qualifying race. In the classification races on Sunday, 2 riders from each team will start in a race with 2 classes (MXGP/MX2, OPEN/MX2, MXGP/OPEN) according to the qualification result from Saturday (or B-final from Sunday).
The teams from the USA (P6), Germany (P10), Belgium (P12) and Australia (P13) were lucky. Unlucky were the favoured French on P26, Italy on P25 and the Netherlands on P24. The Swiss team was also not very lucky. The Swiss have to start the qualifying races from Gatepick 23.
Result of the draw for the starting positions (qualifying):
1st Morocco
2nd Brazil
3. Ireland
4th Slovenia
5. Iceland
6. USA
7. puerto rico
8th Sweden
9. Croatia
10th Germany
11. Finland
12. Belgium
13. australia
14. Mexico
15. South Africa
16. New Zealand
17. spain
18. Slovakia
19. Guam
20. Estonia
21. Ukraine
22nd Chile
23. Switzerland
24. the Netherlands
25. Italy
26. france
27. luxembourg
28. poland
29. Norway
30 FIM Latin America
31 Portugal
32. lithuania
33. Czech Republic
34. Greece
35. latvia
36. Great Britain
37. Canada