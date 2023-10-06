MXoN 2024 takes place in Matterley Basin
by Thoralf Abgarjan - Automatic translation from German
Infront Moto Racing
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
On the sidelines of the opening ceremonies of the MXoN 2023 in Ernée (France), next year's host was announced. The 2024 Motocross of Nations will be held in Matterley Basin, England.
"We are delighted to announce Matterley Basin as the venue for MXoN 2024," said series marketer Infront Moto Racing. The contracts have been signed and were ceremoniously presented at a press conference in Ernée by British organiser Steve Dixon, David Luongo (CEO of Infront Moto Racing) and FIM CMS Director Antonio Alia Portela.