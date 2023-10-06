MXoN 2024 takes place in Matterley Basin

On the sidelines of the opening of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, the venue for the MXoN 2024 was announced. The races for the coveted Chamberlain Trophy will be held in Matterley Basin in 2024.

"We are delighted to announce Matterley Basin as the venue for MXoN 2024," said series marketer Infront Moto Racing. The contracts have been signed and were ceremoniously presented at a press conference in Ernée by British organiser Steve Dixon, David Luongo (CEO of Infront Moto Racing) and FIM CMS Director Antonio Alia Portela.