Ken Roczen: Return to Europe for 10 years

The last motocross race Ken Roczen contested in Europe was the Motocross of Nations in the valley basin in 2013, exactly 10 years ago. For Ken, the return to Europe is also associated with nostalgia.

It is almost exactly 10 years since Ken Roczen last rode motocross in Europe. It was at the Motocross of Nations on 29 September 2013 in the valley basin, where Roczen fought an epic duel against Eli Tomac (then on Honda). Roczen won the second race with his smaller displacement MX2 bike against the assembled OPEN class, which competed with 450cc bikes. He finished the first race(MXGP/MX2) in second place behind MXGP starter Antonio Cairoli(KTM).

"This is the first Motocross of Nations in Europe for 10 years," explained Ken Roczen on the sidelines of the team presentations in Ernée. There was already an indescribable and electrifying atmosphere at the team presentation on Friday. The fans celebrated the national teams and turned the venue into a massive soundscape with their spruce mopeds.

"What you experience here on a Friday is just incredible," explained the German. "For me, there is also a bit of nostalgia involved here because I am competing with Suzuki again, like in 2009 and 2010 in the World Championship. This event was a must for me and I'm looking forward to the races."

MXGP TV co-host Jason Thomas asked Ken about his expectations for the weekend, "I haven't raced a lot of motocross this year but I don't think I've lost it yet. I need to get a few good starts and then hopefully I can race for podiums. I will definitely give my best and show the fans what they expect from me. Motocross of Nations is always about the whole team. It can move quickly in a positive or negative direction at any time."