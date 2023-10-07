These are the bikes and jerseys of the German team

The 3 riders of the German national team appear in Ernée with individually designed jerseys. Roczen wears a red jersey, Längenfelder has a white design and Tom Koch's jersey colour is black.

The Motocross of Nations in Ernée has already started with the free practice sessions. Swiss Jeremy Seewer(Yamaha) set the fastest lap with a time of 1:46.212 min. He is followed by Jorge Prado (GASGAS), 85 hundredths of a second behind, and Romain Febvre (Kawasaki), 2.34 tenths of a second off the top. Tim Gajser (Honda), Jett Lawrence (Honda), Jago Geerts(Yamaha) and Calvin Vlaanderen (Yamaha) follow. Ken Roczen(Suzuki) was P8, 1.657 seconds behind in free practice.

Weber-Werke documented the motorbikes as well as the equipment of the riders of the German team. This year there are no uniform jerseys, but the riders of the respective classes wear different colours and designs.

"My bike in general is pretty standard," explains Ken Roczen. "But we brought some stuff from America in terms of engine parts. We brought a rear frame, the exhaust and the chassis with fork and shock. We also got a bigger tank from Johannes-Bikes. This is the first time I've ridden factory bikes with a factory wheel hub. I didn't do any specific testing. I left my suspension as it is, which I know very well. We have to go to the track first and see how it works on Saturday. Other than that, we haven't done anything specific for the GP tracks. We should actually be pretty good."

Roczen'sjersey is predominantly red, set off with black and yellow and with his race number 22, and his helmet features the legendary Turbine Gramont oldschool hel met. "It's supposed to bring good luck," Roczen explains and shows another detail with a wink: "Since I'm from the East, I also have a small GDR flag on the back of the helmet."

MX2 rider Simon Längenfelder's (GASGAS) jersey is predominantly white. "Black-red-gold definitely suits GASGAS well," explains this year's World Championship bronze medallist. "The décor has been changed with my number 23, which we are trying to improve this year. I got a new handlebar pad from Renthal. His helmet has also got a new design. The Airoh logo is in black-red-gold design. "And what is typical for Germany? The autobahn without a speed limit," explains Längenfelder. On the helmet, a motorway is depicted with the corresponding traffic sign for the lifting of the speed limit. "The racing trousers and boots are also in white. I'm definitely looking forward to racing for the German team."

OPEN starter Tom Koch explains his Kosak KTM: "Basically, it's the bike I've been riding all year. I have a new handlebar pad, the fork stickers and of course the Gigga Grafics decor.

Tom Koch's jersey is predominantly black, set off in red and yellow. His Shoei helmet is also in a corresponding Nations design. "It's brand new. I'll have to put a little scratch on it first so I don't fall down tomorrow."

Roczen with a red jersey, Längenfelder in a white design and Koch with a black jersey - these are the colours of Team Germany.