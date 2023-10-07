MXoN Ernée: Results of the free practice sessions
SPEEDWEEK.COM provides this translated article advertising-free.
The free practice sessions for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée (France) are over. Simon Längenfelder(D/GASGAS) set the best time in the MX2 class with a lap time of 1:48.173. Tom Koch(KTM) reached 7th place in the OPEN category ahead of the American Christian Craig(Husqvarna).
Fastest in the MXGP class was Swiss Jeremy Seewer with a lap time of 1:46.212 min. His two Swiss team mates finished P13(Tonus/MX2) and P4(Guillod/OPEN).
Ken Roczen(Suzuki) is also well placed in P8, 1.65 seconds off the top, while US boy Aaron Plessinger (USA/KTM) was already 4.6 seconds off the top in P13.
The French are on course with Febvre(MXGP/P3), Vialle(MX2/P5) and Renaux(OPEN/P2). Team Australia is also well placed with Jett(MXGP/P5) and Hunter Lawrence(MX2/P8), but their OPEN starter Dean Ferris(Yamaha) was already more than 4.4 seconds behind the leaders in P16. A good team result was also shown by the Spaniards (2-10-1) and the Dutch (7-2-6).
Free practice MXGP:
1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 1:46.212 min.
2nd Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, -0'00.085
3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, -0'00.234
4th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, -0'00.338
5th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, -0'00.430
6th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, -0'00.888
7th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, -0:01.299
8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, -0:01,657
...
13 Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, -0:04.599
Free practice MX2:
1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1:48.173 min.
2nd Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, -0:00.132
3rd Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, . -0:00.564
4th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 0:00.884
5th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, -0:01.000
6th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, -0:01,016
7th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki, -0:01.232
8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, -0:01.581
9th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, -0:01.742
10th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, -0:02.420
...
13 Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha, -0:02.889
Free practice OPEN:
1st Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 1:47.194 min.
2nd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, -0:00,248
3rd Conrad Mewse (GB), Honda, -0:01.546
4th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, -0:02.104
5th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha, -0:02.280
6th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, -0:02.421
7th Tom Koch (D), KTM, -0:02.584
8th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna, -0'02.927
9th Hakon Fredriksen (N), Yamaha, -0'03.094
10th Liam Everts (B), KTM, -0:03.303
...
16. Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha, -0:04.435