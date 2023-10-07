MXoN Ernée: Results of the free practice sessions

The German Red Bull GASGAS factory rider Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS) marked the best time in the MX2 class. In the MXGP, Jeremy Seewer (Yamaha) was the fastest. Team France strong as expected.

The free practice sessions for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée (France) are over. Simon Längenfelder(D/GASGAS) set the best time in the MX2 class with a lap time of 1:48.173. Tom Koch(KTM) reached 7th place in the OPEN category ahead of the American Christian Craig(Husqvarna).

Fastest in the MXGP class was Swiss Jeremy Seewer with a lap time of 1:46.212 min. His two Swiss team mates finished P13(Tonus/MX2) and P4(Guillod/OPEN).

Ken Roczen(Suzuki) is also well placed in P8, 1.65 seconds off the top, while US boy Aaron Plessinger (USA/KTM) was already 4.6 seconds off the top in P13.

The French are on course with Febvre(MXGP/P3), Vialle(MX2/P5) and Renaux(OPEN/P2). Team Australia is also well placed with Jett(MXGP/P5) and Hunter Lawrence(MX2/P8), but their OPEN starter Dean Ferris(Yamaha) was already more than 4.4 seconds behind the leaders in P16. A good team result was also shown by the Spaniards (2-10-1) and the Dutch (7-2-6).

Free practice MXGP:

1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha, 1:46.212 min.

2nd Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS, -0'00.085

3rd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, -0'00.234

4th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda, -0'00.338

5th Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda, -0'00.430

6th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha, -0'00.888

7th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha, -0:01.299

8th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki, -0:01,657

...

13 Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM, -0:04.599

Free practice MX2:

1st Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 1:48.173 min.

2nd Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna, -0:00.132

3rd Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna, . -0:00.564

4th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna, 0:00.884

5th Tom Vialle (F), KTM, -0:01.000

6th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, -0:01,016

7th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki, -0:01.232

8th Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda, -0:01.581

9th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM, -0:01.742

10th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, -0:02.420

...

13 Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha, -0:02.889

Free practice OPEN:

1st Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda, 1:47.194 min.

2nd Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha, -0:00,248

3rd Conrad Mewse (GB), Honda, -0:01.546

4th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, -0:02.104

5th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha, -0:02.280

6th Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha, -0:02.421

7th Tom Koch (D), KTM, -0:02.584

8th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna, -0'02.927

9th Hakon Fredriksen (N), Yamaha, -0'03.094

10th Liam Everts (B), KTM, -0:03.303

...

16. Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha, -0:04.435