Jorge Prado (GASGAS) wins MXGP qualifying race

With a start-finish victory, MXGP World Champion Jorge Prado (GASGAS) won the MXGP qualifying race for the 76th edition of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France. The Spaniard started ahead of Jeremy Seewer and Ken Roczen(Suzuki). Roczen made several attempts to overtake Seewer, but in the end he could not find a way past the Swiss.

Nevertheless,Roczen rode a strong race. He excelled on the outside lines, from which he was always able to pick up momentum for the following parts of the track.

The Australian superstar Jett Lawrence (Honda) left a strong impression. Although he did not get off to a particularly good start in P7, he was able to move up to second place with clever overtaking manoeuvres. Aaron Plessinger(KTM) from the defending champion USA team only finished the race in 8th place.

Belgian MXGP starter Jago Geerts(Yamaha) crashed while trying to overtake Roczen in P3. He was able to pick himself up quickly after the slip and finished the race in P7.

Team Italy was unlucky. Alberto Forato(KTM) was involved in the chaos of the opening phase and had to start a catch-up from P30. Forato finished the race in P16. Dutchman Calvin Vlaanderen(Yamaha) was also involved in a crash and had to move up from P22. Vlaanderen finished the race in P11.

Local hero Romain Febvre (Kawasaki) started the race in the P5 area and initially got the better of Tim Gajser (Honda), who was held up by a lapped rider. The Frenchman then took on Ken Roczen to the cheers of the crowd, but he could not find a way past the German.

Conclusion: Prado started perfectly as usual and controlled the race from the front. If Jett Lawrence starts better tomorrow, we can definitely count on him. Ken Roczen showed a very good performance and Team Switzerland is also on course thanks to Jeremy Seewer 's performance.

MXoN Qualifying MXGP:

1st Jorge Prado (E), GASGAS

2nd Jett Lawrence (AUS), Honda

3rd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Yamaha

4th Ken Roczen (D), Suzuki

5th Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki

6th Tim Gajser(SLO), Honda

7th Jago Geerts (B), Yamaha

8th Aaron Plessinger (USA), KTM

9th Pauls Jonass(LAT), Honda

10th Ben Watson (GB), Beta

11th Calvin Vlaanderen (NL), Yamaha

...

16. Alberto Forato (I), KTM