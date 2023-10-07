Ernée: Tom Vialle (KTM) wins MX2 qualifying race

It was not until the last lap that French MX2 starter Tom Vialle (KTM) was able to prevail against Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS). Team Australia took the lead ahead of Germany and France.

MX2qualifyingrace for the Motocross of Nations in Ernée, France: US boy RJ Hampshire(Husqvarna) won the holeshot ahead of Tom Vialle(KTM) and Simon Längenfelder (GASGAS), while MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo(KTM) crashed in the first corner after the start and had to start a chase from the back of the field. Belgian MX2 starter Lucas Coenen(Husqvarna) was also involved in this crash. Adamo still moved up to P10 in this race. Coenen could only do damage limitation in P21.

RJ Hampshire crashed in the lead. Simon Längenfelder used the situation to his advantage and took the lead. The German led until the last lap and was only caught by Tom Vialle on the last lap. Tom Vialle won ahead of Simon Längenfelder.

Hunter Lawrence (Honda) finished third in this race. Team Australia thus took the provisional lead before the OPEN category race. Team Germany ranks P2 with 6 points, tied with Team France.

US starter RJ Hampshire was caught by Kay de Wolf at the end and finished the race in P5. Team USA is now ranked 6th in the national standings.

Qualifying race MX2:

1st Tom Vialle (F), KTM

2nd Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS

3rd Hunter Lawrence (AUS), Honda

4th Kay de Wolf (NL), Husqvarna

5th RJ Hampshire (USA), Husqvarna

6th Camden Mc Lellan(ZA), Honda

7th Jan Pancar(SLO), KTM

8th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM

9th Jack Chambers (PUR), Kawasaki

10th Andrea Adamo (I), KTM

11th Kevin Horgmo (N), Kawasaki

...

13. Arnaud Tonus (CH), Yamaha

...

21. Lucas Coenen (B), Husqvarna

Country classification after 2 of 3 races:

1st Australia, 5

2nd Germany, 6

3rd France, 6

4th Spain, 9

5th Slovenia, 13

6. USA, 13

7th Netherlands, 15

8. Switzerland, 16

...

11. Italy, 26

12. Great Britain, 27

13. Belgium, 28