MXoN: Team France on pole, Germany P4

With victories in the OPEN and MX2 categories, Team France starts from pole position in the Motocross of Nations races in Ernée ahead of Spain, Australia, Germany, Switzerland and USA.

With a commanding start-finish victory, French local hero Maxime Renaux(Yamaha) won the qualifying race for the 76th edition of the Motocross of Nations in Ernée in the OPEN category.

Already in the early stages of the race, Dutchman Glenn Coldenhoff(Yamaha) crashed and had to retire. There is no information about Coldenhoff 's state of health at the moment. The Australian Dean Ferris was initially in the leading group in this race, but he also crashed and had to finish the race in the pits. Fortunately, the Australian was not injured, so that the strong Australian team will be able to compete in full on Sunday.

Ruben Fernandez (Honda) started in P3 and overtook Harri Kullas. The Spaniard tried to follow leader Renaux, but he slipped and went down. Nevertheless, he was able to continue in P2 and bring this placing over the finish line. Liam Everts started in the top-7 on the 350cc KTM and moved up to 3rd in his first race in the large displacement class.

Valentin Guillod (Honda) from the Swiss team put in a strong performance and crossed the finish line in 6th place, qualifying the Swiss team for Sunday's classification races with 9 points in P5.

The German OPEN starter Tom Koch (Kosak KTM) did not get off to a good start in this race and only came out of the first lap in P21, but the rider from Thuringia consistently rode fast lap times and still finished in 8th place in the end. With the results P4 by Ken Roczen in the MXGP and P2 by Längenfelder in the MX2 race, the DMSB team qualified for the final races on Sunday with 6 points in 4th place.

With the victories of Maxime Renaux in the OPEN race and Tom Vialle in the MX2 race, Team France will start tomorrow's classification races from pole position ahead of the teams from Spain and Australia. They are followed by Germany in P4, Switzerland and Team USA in P6. Team Belgium will start from P7, Netherlands from P9 and Italy from P10.

Qualification OPEN:

1st Maxime Renaux (F), Yamaha

2nd Ruben Fernandez (E), Honda

3rd Liam Everts (B), KTM

4th Harri Kullas(EST), Yamaha

5th Christian Craig (USA), Husqvarna

6th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

7th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha

8th Tom Koch (D), KTM

9th Fabio Santos(GRA), Yamaha

10th Hamish Harwood(NZL), KTM

...

33rd(DNF) Dean Ferris (AUS), Yamaha

...

37th(DNF) Glenn Coldenhoff (NL), Yamaha

Result Qualifying MXoN Ernee:

1st France, 2.

2nd Spain, 3

3rd Australia, 5

4th Germany, 6

5. Switzerland, 9

6. USA, 10

7. Belgium, 10

8. Slovenia, 13

9. Netherlands, 15

10. Italy, 17

11. Estonia, 18

12. Norway, 23

13. latvia, 24

14. New Zealand, 24

15. Great Britain, 27

16. South Africa, 28

17. Finland, 30

18. Czech Republic, 30

19. Brazil, 31

20. Chile, 32

21. slovakia, 34

22 Ireland, 34

23 FIM Latin America, 35

24. Guam, 35